Nab pre-sale tickets to Governors Island’s giant rosé picnic next summer

It’s not even Christmas in New York yet, but we already have summer on the brain. Why? Because pre-sale tickets for a massive, outdoor rosé festival are available—and now is the time to act!

You’ve probably heard of Pinknic, the all-pink vino party on Governors Island. The event, which includes wine, food and entertainment, sold out last year. And 2018’s celebration looks like it’s going to be even better and more Instagramable. There’s going to be a VIP pool (bring your swimmies) and a ferris wheel!

There will be two bashes (June 30 and July 1) and tickets range from $75 (general admission) and go all the way up to $5,000 for the grand, VIP treatment. Get your tickets here and get ready for some boozy fun under the sun. (P.S. Wear sunblock. The dress code encourages you wear pink, but your skin doesn't have to be.)

