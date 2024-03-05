New York
Timeout

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao
Photograph: Courtesy of Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao gets a new location in the East Village next week

It’s the third NYC address for the popular soup dumpling destination.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
NYC soup dumpling destination Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao continues to grow with the opening of its third location scheduled to debut in the East Village on Monday, March 11. 

Visitors to the new St. Marks Place address can expect oodles of Shanghai soup dumplings with options like the signature aged ham and pork. The open kitchen will prepare further fare like four happiness sponge tofu, (braised tofu, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms) and rice cake with shredded pork and potherb mustard, according to a press release. 

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao
Photograph: Courtesy of Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao

Renderings of Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao’s latest illustrate a roomy, pretty space swept with shades of red, sleek wood details and lovely light fixtures. 

This locale follows the original Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao which opened in Flushing in 2006. Its first Manhattan outpost arrived in 2022. The popular restaurant chain counts Michelin recognition among its accolades. Representatives said that further expansion plans are in place for New Jersey and Pennsylvania locations as well. 

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao will open at 15 St. Marks Place on Monday, March 11.

