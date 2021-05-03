New spot Tiny’s Cantina brings "Mexican Pizza" to Prospect Heights

After successfully serving some Brooklyn’s best barbecue for nearly eight years before temporarily closing due to a kitchen fire, the Morgan’s Barbecue crew is back at it with a new concept in the same neighborhood.

Tiny’s Cantina opened on Friday with a menu by executive chef Cenobio Canalizo and cocktail list by beverage director Aubrey Ruettiger and general manager Jono Moratis. Expect flavors prominently inspired by Puebla and Oaxaca, and a selection of more than 75 tequila and mezcal varieties in a space lined with exposed brick, swiped with jewel tones and illuminated by natural light through a facade of sidewalk-facing windows.

Menu items include guacamole with an optional pork belly addition, carnitas, birria, pescado al pastor and “BLT” tacos, house-made tortillas, chilaquiles for brunch and entrées like enchiladas de queso for dinner. Perhaps most notably for the legions of fans still clamoring for Taco Bell’s recently discontinued Mexican pizza, Tiny Cantina’s day and night menus also feature tlayudas: crispy tortillas topped with Oaxaca cheese, black bean puree, chorizo, radish, pickled onions, crema, micro cilantro and salsa verde.

Those rows and rows of tequila and mezcal bottles are poured into Tiny’s cactus, hibiscus, and cilantro-grapefruit margaritas, as well as cocktails like the Golden Eagle (mezcal, apricot, ginger, pineapple, cilantro simple syrup, and mole bitters), the Teqolada (reposado tequila, coconut rum, pineapple, lime, Coco Lopez, and vanilla) and the Yucatan (dark rum, light rum, Campari, pineapple, and lime). Mexican corn whiskey, octli and cristalino tequilas are also available—as is a selection of beer and wine.

Tiny’s narrow space at 229 Flatbush Avenue (between Bergen and Dean Street) seats about 40 inside and has two picnic tables outside. It’s open for dinner and drinks daily from 4pm-midnight, and brunch service begins this weekend from noon–4pm. Lunch service will launch in the coming weeks.

Reservations are now available, including for Cinco de Mayo, on Tiny Cantina’s website.

