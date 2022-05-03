Rivers and Hills Hospitality Group, the team behind hit NYC restaurants Wayla (which also has a presence at Time Out Market New York in Brooklyn) and Kimika (one of the best new openings of 2020) will open its latest Manhattan destination tonight, Tuesday, May 3.

Photograph: Courtesy of Andrew Bui

Wayla’s talented executive chef Tom Naumsuwan is also at the helm here at Wan Wan, inspired by erstwhile Phuket restaurants. Bangkok-born Naumsuwan will prepare regional Thai dishes that are less commercially available in New York. The opening menu includes taw hu tod, which pairs crispy soft tofu with peanut sauce, moo hong, which flavors marinated and braised and spare ribs with ginger and garlic, hor mok crab cakes and a long list of noodle dishes. A liquor license is pending.

Photograph: Courtesy of Andrew Bui

Wan Wan’s stylish, somewhat homey space has exposed brick walls, sepia-toned checkerboard floors, lots of natural light through floor to ceiling windows and colorful textiles like the deep millennial pink that covers banquettes and fluffy throw pillows and a sweeping green curtain behind one line of seats.

Wan Wan is located at 209 Mulberry Street. It is open Sunday-Monday from 5pm-10pm.

