If you had outdoor plans this week, you might want to consider rescheduling or moving them indoors. After weeks of unbearable heat, Mother Nature is putting yet another damper on our hot girl summer with a weeklong forecast of nothing but rain.

In fact, you can expect rain every day from now until Friday, according to the latest weather reports.

You’ll likely see the worst of the week’s rain tonight before 11pm when thunderstorms are expected to hit the NYC area and continue into the early morning. Tuesday's rain is also expected to come in the morning and night hours after 8pm. Then, showers are expected to hit Wednesday before 2pm and return again at night. Showers are expected throughout all of Thursday afternoon.

Then, finally, we'll see some relief just in time for the weekend, with actually bearable temperatures. Friday through Sunday are expected to be sunny, with temperatures hovering around the low 80s, which means you’ll finally be able to enjoy the city's many outdoor activities.

Even though you might have to move around some of your plans during the week, the good news is that all of this rainy weather is creating a temporary respite from the unbearable heatwaves we've seen so far this summer. In the past two months, we've experienced three heatwaves, and this year is on track to being one of the hottest years recorded in the city.

Temperatures throughout this week will hover around the mid-70s and low 80s, and will dip as low as 69 on Friday night—hard to comprehend, considering that we saw days in the past month when the temperatures climbed over 100 degrees.

Just because it's going to rain all week, though, doesn't mean you should stay home and mope about it. There's actually a lot to do throughout the city on a rainy day, like going on a trippy tour at the House of Cannabis, getting a massage, checking out a museum, or taking a rock climbing lesson. You can check out our full guide of rainy day activities here.