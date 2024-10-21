We know that New York is the best state to live in, but to see it get some recognition is always nice.

In a new study from WalletHub, New York was named the ninth best state to live in based on livability, including housing costs and income growth, education rate and quality of hospitals.

The study specifically compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety. You can read more about the methodology here.

“When deciding on a place to move, you should first consider financial factors like the cost of living, housing prices and job availability,” Cassandra Happe, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement. “Many states have strong economies, though, so you should also consider a wide variety of other factors, such as how where you live will impact your health and safety, and whether you will have adequate access to activities that you enjoy. If you have children, a robust education system is also key.”

Shockingly, Florida and New Jersey ranked higher than New York at number 2 and number 3, respectively. New York probably is so far down on the list (number 9.) because it ranks 47th in terms of affordability (don’t we know it). The homeownership rate was the lowest at number 50. That being said, we ranked number 1 for quality of life. That checks out because there is so much to do here and so many incredible restaurants and bars!

Here are the top ten states to live in according to WalletHub:

Massachusetts Florida New Jersey Utah New Hampshire Idaho Pennsylvania Wisconsin New York Wyoming

If you want to know what New Jersey has over New York, WalletHub says that it has the highest median household income in the country—over $96,000—and its residents have the second-lowest median debt. The state has the fifth-lowest share of the population below the poverty line and the eighth-lowest food insecurity rate.

New Jersey residents also have the fourth-lowest premature death rate in the nation, the sixth-lowest obesity rate, and the 10th-best overall life expectancy. WalletHub says that Jersey has the sixth-most miles of trails and the fifth-most fitness centers per capita, which helps improve its health rates.

And, finally, New Jersey has the sixth-lowest violent crime rate and ninth-lowest property crime rate in the study, due in part to what WalletHub says is the highest number of law enforcement employees per capita.