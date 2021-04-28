New Yorkers are going crazy for tulips right now

Here are some of our favorite shots of the spring flowers from across the city.

A new tulip mania has descended on NYC.

Maybe it’s the unseasonably warm weather at the moment or else perhaps it’s the fact that we’ve all been cooped up in our apartments for over a year, but New Yorkers are going crazy for spring flowers right now—specifically that classic icon of spring the tulip.

Gothamites aren’t just flocking to those traditional flower peeping destinations, either, like the Tulip Festival on the Upper West Side, the New York Botanical Garden or nearby U-Pick farms like Holland Ridge Farms (which has currently released tickets through the end of this week!) They’re also appreciating the tulips planted in public places all over the city with a newfound zeal.

The New York Times recently reported on the phenomenon, questioning public figures across the city if they’ve planted more bulbs than usual this year. (Spoiler: They have not.) So it appears that the frenzy is partially of our own making. That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of tulips to admire at the moment. The NYC Parks Department planted 110,000 across NYC this year.

Check out some of our favorite tulips shots we’ve seen across the city below and hopefully a few will give you some ideas for spots to hit up while you’re enjoying the gorgeous weather this weekend. You’ll want to hurry! This is probably the last weekend to catch the blooms which generally only last for about 2–3 weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parks By Bike (@parksbybike)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa M (@luluvision)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Tirakian Real Estate (@nicoletirakian_realestate)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Marchione (@jessmarchione)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Davenport (@dandavenportnyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colleen (@booksnyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cathie Melchionna (@iamcathie25)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Kaburick (@aaronkab)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracey Gonzalez (@escape.from.new.york)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEÖRGETTE (@gette_tadros)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brookfield Place New York (@bfplny)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Robinson (@j_mike_robinson)

