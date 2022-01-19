New Yorkers are officially the most sleep-deprived city dwellers in the world

The city that never sleeps lives up to its name.

Turns out—New York really is the city that never sleeps!

A new study by UK mattress site Mornings reveals that New York is actually the most sleep-deprived city in the world, with its residents hitting the sack around midnight and waking up at 6am on the average.

The company looked at Twitter data to come up with its ranking, specifically analyzing tweets containing the hashtags #goodmorning and #goodnight throughout September of 2021. You can read through the whole survey here.

When looking solely at the United States, residents of Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas and Tampa also don't sleep much (although not as little as New Yorkers do, apparently), whereas folks in Burlington, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Minneapolis and St. Paul get to snooze the longest.

Overall, North America actually gets the least amount of sleep of any continent, with an average of 8 hours and 11 minutes per night. We're going to have to fix that, don't you think?

As for the most well-rested continents, both the Middle East and Central Asia top the list with an estimated 9 hours and 42 minutes of shuteye on average nightly. Specifically, people in Bangalore, India, get an average of 11 hours of sleep per night—an interesting fact if you were considering moving across the globe.

Given our stellar nightlife and the roster of cultural opportunities that New Yorkers are treated to weekly, it's not surprise that we just don't sleep a lot.

Although we do urge you to just take a breather sometimes and simply go to sleep, we do understand that the possibilities are endless once the sun sets in this great city of ours—starting with the culinary offerings that seem to always be available. Two examples: the best late-night delivery in New York and the top 24-hour restaurants around town. You're welcome, night owls.