New Yorkers are using boarded up storefronts as canvases for art

Business owners across New York City are using plywood and gates to protect their storefronts, but artists, activists and residents are using these blockades to spread messages of support through art and text.

Perhaps you've seen Sara Erenthal's lone female figures commenting on displacement, survival and liberation across the city or the 20,000-square-foot ground mural covering an entire parking lot in Queens. Street art, popping up on walls, posters and even curbside trash often reflects the times, especially now.

The citywide protests over George Floyd's death and the need for systematic change to our justice system have spread across the boroughs, but so has New Yorkers' creativity. Below are some striking works of art, uplifting messages and words of protest worth noting:

Inwood/Washington Heights

Soho

View this post on Instagram #soho #nyc #2020 #manhattan A post shared by @ suraschai on Jun 5, 2020 at 4:46am PDT

East Village

Lower East Side

Bed Stuy

