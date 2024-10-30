New Yorkers, brace yourselves for a pretty warm Halloween

We've got a pretty big weekend ahead: the Village Halloween Parade is happening tomorrow night and the 2024 NYC Marathon will take over all five boroughs this Sunday. We are glad to report that the weather is set to cooperate during both events!

According to meteorologists, in fact, parts of New York will be treated to 80-degree weather on Thursday afternoon—record temperatures for this time of the year and the ideal setting for some trick-or-treating action, if you ask us.

At night, it will get just sightly cooler—think 70 degrees by 11pm. So if you were going to wear a heavy costume hoping to shelter your body from colder weather, you might want to re-think your plan and, perhaps, opt for a more "liberating" ensemble?

On marathon Sunday, on the other hand, participants and spectators alike will enjoy clear skies and highs in the low-to-mid 60s—ideally running weather!

Although we are, as usual, preparing for New York's frigid winter weather, we'll take this weekend to rejoice at the beautiful forecast that helps us remember we live in a fabulous town filled with amazing things to do every single day.