New Yorkers can get a pastrami-inspired martini delivered to their door this week

In honor of the season premiere of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!'

As fans gear up for the premiere of the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime this Friday, the New York City-centric celebrations pegged to the new episodes keep accumulating.

Photograph: Courtesy of Grubhub

On Friday, a massive themed immersive experience is taking over Fifth Avenue, but, if you'd rather honor the occasion from the comfort of your own apartment in a boozier way, consider ordering the special pastrami-inspired cocktail Maisel Tov Martini from Grubhub instead.

You read that right.

A savory take on the classic gin martini, the unique concoction combines two of Midge's favorite things—Jewish deli fare and a stiff drink—and comes in the form of a kit that includes a bottle of the actual cocktail (makes two), a pair of martini glasses and a shaker with instructions. Expect the packaging to be as dazzling as Midge's character herself.

"The cocktail marries hints of juniper from gin with briny flavors of black pepper, coriander and caraway classically found in a pastrami sandwich," explains an official press release.

You can order the Maisel Tov Martini on the delivery platform starting today for $29.95 (here is a link for that!) but expect it at your doorstep on April 14 or 15—just in time to sip on while catching the final few episodes of the hilariously amazing series. Keep in mind that you'll only be able to order one kit per person while supplies last.

Just in case you'd rather try your hand at making the martini yourself at home, here is the recipe for it:

INGREDIENTS