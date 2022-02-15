New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

New Yorkers can save almost $40K a year by living with a partner

A new study also breaks down cohabitation savings by neighborhood.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

Add this to the list of why being single in New York is tough.

A new study by Streeteasy analyzes how much couples in the city can save on rent by cohabitating in a one-bedroom—based on current rental prices from Q4 2021. The results may have you re-downloading a dating app or five.

RECOMMENDED: The best date ideas in NYC

According to the study, couples who live together in New York can save a staggering $14,400 per year, per person by renting a one-bedroom. (That’s a lot of gold pizza!) That number was reached based on the median citywide one-bedroom rental price: $2,400. That means the average couple in the city would save $28,800 a year by sharing a one-bedroom.

If you break it down by borough, the picture is even bleaker for single Manhattanites. Cohabitations savings jump up to $19,500 per person there—or a whopping $39,000 total. In Queens, the number lands at $11,700 per person while it’s $13,200 in Brooklyn. 

Want a more detailed breakdown on how much money you could potentially save by shacking up in a one-bedroom with a loved one in your neighborhood? Check out this full interactive map on Streeteasy’s site which breaks it down on a much more granular level.

Still, there’s plenty to do to celebrate your singledom in the city right now! Here are some of our favorite way to do so right now.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.