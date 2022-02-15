New Yorkers can save almost $40K a year by living with a partner

Add this to the list of why being single in New York is tough.

A new study by Streeteasy analyzes how much couples in the city can save on rent by cohabitating in a one-bedroom—based on current rental prices from Q4 2021. The results may have you re-downloading a dating app or five.

According to the study, couples who live together in New York can save a staggering $14,400 per year, per person by renting a one-bedroom. (That’s a lot of gold pizza!) That number was reached based on the median citywide one-bedroom rental price: $2,400. That means the average couple in the city would save $28,800 a year by sharing a one-bedroom.

If you break it down by borough, the picture is even bleaker for single Manhattanites. Cohabitations savings jump up to $19,500 per person there—or a whopping $39,000 total. In Queens, the number lands at $11,700 per person while it’s $13,200 in Brooklyn.

Want a more detailed breakdown on how much money you could potentially save by shacking up in a one-bedroom with a loved one in your neighborhood? Check out this full interactive map on Streeteasy’s site which breaks it down on a much more granular level.

Still, there’s plenty to do to celebrate your singledom in the city right now! Here are some of our favorite way to do so right now.