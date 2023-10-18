New York
Bleecker Street Pizza
Photograph: Courtesy of Coca-Cola

New Yorkers can swap an empty plastic bottle for a free pizza slice this month

Courtesy of Bleecker Street Pizza and Coca-Cola.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Scream "free pizza" in New York and expect a whole lot of people to rush your way.

That's probably what's going to happen on Tuesday, October 24, at Bleecker Street Pizza at 69 7th Avenue South by Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village, one of the best pizza places in NYC, when folks who bring in an empty plastic beverage bottle to be recycled will get a free slice in return. Options include cheese, Nona or pepperoni. Yum all around.

The promotion is carried forward alongside Coca-Cola. In fact, according to an official press release, participants will also receive an "ice-cold, 20 oz., 100% recycled plastic bottle of Coca-Cola" alongside their food. You'll even get to choose between a Coke, a Diet Coke, Coke Zero or, perhaps, opt for some Dasani water instead.

Bleecker Street Pizza
Photograph: Courtesy of Coca-Cola

Bottles collected during the event, which is scheduled to run from 11am to 7pm, will be recycled and then reprocessed into new Coke product bottles at a local bottling facility. To note: you don’t need to bring in a Coca-Cola-branded item—any sort of plastic bottle will do!

The series, dubbed "Toss In, Take Out," kicks off at our local pizza shop but will then expand to Atlanta and Chicago. 

People all across the country love free pizza, after all.

