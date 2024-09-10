For better or worse (mostly worse), we live in the era of the influencer, so having your once favorite local spot blown up on TikTok and flooded by tourists is becoming an increasingly common and exasperating experience.

There are some telltale signs of virality: you might notice massive crowds materialize out of nowhere and places that once took walk-in appointments will suddenly be booked weeks in advance. Rest assured that you will witness cackles of teenage girls with their phones out, eager to let everyone know that they, too, know about your former super secret spot.

The good news is that the social media viral cycle is fleeting, so there is hope yet.

We asked Time Out readers which of their favorite spots have been ruined by TikTok. Here's what they said.

Once upon a time, DUMBO used to be a tranquil haven for local artists. Now, it's influencer central, thanks in large part to the view of the Manhattan Bridge and Empire State Building from Washington Street. Unless you live under a rock, you've definitely seen pictures of your least favorite influencer on this street and, if you're unlucky enough to walk past it in real life, you will have probably noticed herds of tourists blocking the street to snap a photo, making it damn near impossible for cars and commuters to pass through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wah Fung No 1 華豐快餐店 (@wahfungno1)

Wa Fung No. 1 used to be a discrete mom and pop shop in Chinatown that locals went to for some of the best roast pork in the city. Those days are long gone. On any given day, the lines outside Wa Fung No. 1 stretch out for at least half a block, mostly made up of tourists from Europe. For that, you can blame a series of viral TikToks that, let's be honest, give the venue the attention it deserves. If you happen to stop by, rest assured that the slow cooked sweet roast pork over rice is worth a wait.

From one of our top responders on Threads: "People at The Met doing multiple takes being filmed pretending to look at the art and the second they stop filming they move on. People would rather look smart and cultured than be smart and cultured I guess." Mic drop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bevel Payment Solutions (@bevelpayment)

Hamido Seafood already attracted crowds before TikTok became popular in the U.S., but the social media app definitely made it even more renowned. Hamido is part seafood market and part restaurant. Walk in, select the fresh fish you are in the mood for from behind the counter and watch the chefs cook it for you. A recent viral video featuring the restaurant boasts millions of views on TikTok and more than 800,000 likes. That's our way of saying good luck trying to get in.

Photograph: Courtesy of Shutterstock

For a long time, the Bronx lacked a recognizable landmark to attract large crowds of tourists. That is no longer the case thanks to both social media and the 2019 Joker movie scene in which the protagonist, played by Joaquin Phoenix, dances mischievously down some steep stairs that fans immediately realized are part of the Shakespeare Stairs in the Bronx.

We honestly couldn't tell if you guys were trolling us, but many respondents agreed that the Olive Garden in Times Square has been ruined by TikTok. We're confused why any local would go to the chain eatery considering that New York is home to some of the best and most authentic Italian food in the country, but we also understand that, sometimes, it's nice to experience something different... even if the novelty is far worse than what you already have.

Smorgasburg has never been a secret, but it's also never been as crowded as it is these days. We would understand if you'd prefer to skip it in exchange for the many smaller and just as worthy outdoor food festival and night markets around the city—but just in case you want to go, here's our guide to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEW YORK CITY | TRAVEL (@newyorkliebe)

It's hard to get moving aerial views of Manhattan without getting on a helicopter or landing at LaGuardia at the right time, so when the Roosevelt Island Tramway became popular on social media, it was only a matter of time before it got swarmed by eager influencers. Before its huge popularity, it was the most hassle free way for Roosevelt Island residents to get to the island and it only costs $2.90 each way, the same as riding the subway. TikTokers recommend going during sunset, which means you should probably avoid doing that at all costs.