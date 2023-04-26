New York
Bed Bath & Beyond
New Yorkers mourn the closure of Bed Bath & Beyond

Where will we get our shower caddies now??

Christina Izzo
New Yorkers both real and fictional (somewhere, Broad City's Abbi Abrams is weeping) are grieving the thought of a city without BB&B. That would, of course, be Bed Bath & Beyond, that magical emporium of discount towels, overly fragrant Yankee Candles and youthful apartment dreams.

Word of a potential bankruptcy has been swirling around the home goods retailer since January 2023, and now it looks like those rumors are a reality, per NBC New York. In an effort to liquidate assets, Bed Bath & Beyond stores will kick off closing sales both in-store and online beginning Wednesday, April 26.

In the big-box store's bankruptcy filing, Team BB&B anticipated that all of its 360 stores and 120 buybuy BABY locations will shutter by June 30. Until then, however, the brick-and-mortar locations, as well as their respective websites, will be open to customers.

For tri-state residents, those locations include three outposts in Connecticut, 20 in New York (four in New York City, including the Chelsea flagship) and 13 in the brand’s hometown of New Jersey. (BB&B is headquartered in Union, NJ.)

Along with Bed Bath & Beyond proper, the brand’s Buybuy BABY stores are also closing, including one store in Connecticut, eight in New Jersey and five in New York State.

Alas, those iconic BB&B coupons will not be accepted by Bed Bath & Beyond stores beginning April 26, but customers can continue using gift cards through May 8. All purchases during store closing sales will be final.

Unsurprisingly, New Yorkers are in their feels about the closing of Bed Bath & Beyond, which played a large role in many of us whipping together a life on a budget in the big city:

