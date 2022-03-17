New York
Angel's Share
New Yorkers react to Angel's Share closing

The legendary Japanese-style cocktail bar by Astor Place is officially shutting its doors.

Last week, following a tweet by The New York Times city correspondent Alex Vadukul, rumors began to swirl about the imminent closing of Angel's Share, the legendary speakeasy by Astor Place that opened back in 1993.

Nestled behind Japanese restaurant Village Yokocho, through an unmarked door on the second floor of 8 Stuyvesant Street, Angel's Share is shuttering because of—what else?—a rent dispute. 

According to Grub Street, the destination's landlord, Cooper Union, has confirmed the closing. "Unfortunately, the tenant informed us of their decision to vacate the property," reads a statement that Cooper Union sent to Grub Street. "They were not asked to move out, despite the fact that they haven't paid any rent since 2020."

One of the most defining speakeasies in the city's history, Angel's Share name refers to the amount of whiskey that evaporates during the aging process—a fact that resonates even more given the current state of affairs at the bar.

New Yorkers who heard about the shutting took to social media to share their sentiments. Here is a collection of them:

