New Yorkers react to Angel's Share closing

The legendary Japanese-style cocktail bar by Astor Place is officially shutting its doors.

Last week, following a tweet by The New York Times city correspondent Alex Vadukul, rumors began to swirl about the imminent closing of Angel's Share, the legendary speakeasy by Astor Place that opened back in 1993.

Nestled behind Japanese restaurant Village Yokocho, through an unmarked door on the second floor of 8 Stuyvesant Street, Angel's Share is shuttering because of—what else?—a rent dispute.

According to Grub Street, the destination's landlord, Cooper Union, has confirmed the closing. "Unfortunately, the tenant informed us of their decision to vacate the property," reads a statement that Cooper Union sent to Grub Street. "They were not asked to move out, despite the fact that they haven't paid any rent since 2020."

One of the most defining speakeasies in the city's history, Angel's Share name refers to the amount of whiskey that evaporates during the aging process—a fact that resonates even more given the current state of affairs at the bar.

New Yorkers who heard about the shutting took to social media to share their sentiments. Here is a collection of them:

Oh. No. In the 90s, many a man knew that the way to a woman’s heart was to take her to what at the time felt like top secret Angel’s Share. Village Yokocho is so special as well. Sigh. — Sara Clough (@Sfclough) March 10, 2022

The East Village without Angel's Share? & Sunrise Mart? I reject the concept. — Dana Stevens (@thehighsign) March 10, 2022

closing Village Yokocho, Angel’s Share, Pan Ya, and Sunrise Mart is like closing the East Village. This is so fucked up… https://t.co/ifT2OYnvKB — swamp thing’s religious daughter (@kagune_kun) March 11, 2022

I don't want to exaggerate but truly an east village without angels share and sunrise mart isn't the east village — ruth's still here (@Ruth_Mensch) March 10, 2022

Is there anything we can do about this? Go Fund Me? — Julia Dahl (@juliadahl) March 11, 2022

💔😭💔 I’m in NYC rn & will try to get there to have a final drink in your honor — Nathaniel Doyno (he/him) (@ndoyno) March 10, 2022

now even the big banks and chain stores have closed. Manhattan is just a town of empty storefronts — Anaïs Nintendo (@baby_ratte) March 10, 2022