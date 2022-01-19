New Yorkers react to the closing of beloved slot-car racing destination Buzz-A-Rama

The last spot of its kind in NYC was in operation for close to 60 years.

Another day, another loss for New York. Buzz-a-Rama, the beloved slot-car racing spot that's been operating in Kensington, Brooklyn for almost 60 years, has officially closed its doors.

A true neighborhood operation, the spot was also home to vintage arcade games and displays selling replacement parts for the cars. According to Gothamist, it was "likely the last slot-car racing joint in New York City."

Buzz and Dolores Perri first opened Buzz-A-Rama in 1965. Unfortunately, the couple passed from COVID-19 only ten days apart back in May 2021. Their son Frank had taken over the business but he decided to close up shop because, as he said to Gothamist, it didn't make financial sense to keep it running as taxes alone were $50,000 per year.

Frank is currently selling off the shop's inventory and New Yorkers are invited to stop by the at 69 Church Avenue through Sunday at around 4pm.

Just like recent news regarding the sudden closing of the Court Street Regal theater, the shutter of Buzz-A-Rama has drawn reactions by New Yorkers of all ages.

Here are some of the most heartfelt ones posted on social media, plus a video from inside the space also featuring its late owners:

