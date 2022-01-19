New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Slot cars
Photograph: Shutterstock

New Yorkers react to the closing of beloved slot-car racing destination Buzz-A-Rama

The last spot of its kind in NYC was in operation for close to 60 years.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Another day, another loss for New York. Buzz-a-Rama, the beloved slot-car racing spot that's been operating in Kensington, Brooklyn for almost 60 years, has officially closed its doors.

A true neighborhood operation, the spot was also home to vintage arcade games and displays selling replacement parts for the cars. According to Gothamist, it was "likely the last slot-car racing joint in New York City."

Buzz and Dolores Perri first opened Buzz-A-Rama in 1965. Unfortunately, the couple passed from COVID-19 only ten days apart back in May 2021. Their son Frank had taken over the business but he decided to close up shop because, as he said to Gothamist, it didn't make financial sense to keep it running as taxes alone were $50,000 per year.

Frank is currently selling off the shop's inventory and New Yorkers are invited to stop by the at 69 Church Avenue through Sunday at around 4pm. 

Just like recent news regarding the sudden closing of the Court Street Regal theater, the shutter of Buzz-A-Rama has drawn reactions by New Yorkers of all ages.

Here are some of the most heartfelt ones posted on social media, plus a video from inside the space also featuring its late owners:

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.