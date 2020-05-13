New Yorkers share images of what their lives are like in the city right now
Different perspectives on a locked-down city.
We’re continuing our weekly series today highlighting images from across NYC that depict a city under lockdown. From empty streets and and striking signage to the new normal of wearing face masks, you’ve sent in some fascinating looks at the New York you’re personally experiencing during this age of social-distancing. Check out some our favorites from the last seven days below and send us your shots of the city on pause by using the hashtag #YourLockdownLife.
There will be brighter days ahead. #rooseveltisland (April, 2020)
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• 𝙸𝚏 𝙸’𝚟𝚎 𝚕𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚎𝚍 𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚋𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝙽𝚎𝚠 𝚈𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚎𝚛𝚜 𝚊𝚏𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚖𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝙿𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝚊𝚕𝚖𝚘𝚜𝚝 𝟾 𝚢𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚜 𝚊𝚐𝚘, 𝚒𝚝’𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚙𝚎𝚘𝚙𝚕𝚎 𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚝𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑, 𝚝𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑 𝚌𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚒𝚎𝚜. 𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚕𝚊𝚜𝚝 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚑, 𝙸’𝚟𝚎 𝚠𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍 𝚊𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚌𝚒𝚝𝚢 𝚜𝚑𝚞𝚝 𝚍𝚘𝚠𝚗 𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚍 𝚖𝚎- 𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚍 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝚞𝚜- 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚍𝚎𝚜𝚙𝚒𝚝𝚎 𝚑𝚘𝚠 𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚖 𝚒𝚝’𝚜 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚘 𝚏𝚎𝚎𝚕, 𝙸 𝚠𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊 𝚙𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝 𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝙸’𝚟𝚎 𝚊𝚕𝚜𝚘 𝚜𝚎𝚎𝚗 𝚁𝙴𝚂𝙸𝙻𝙸𝙴𝙽𝙲𝙴 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚠𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎 𝙸’𝚟𝚎 𝚕𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚎𝚍. • 𝙼𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑𝚝𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚔𝚜 𝚐𝚘 𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚝𝚘 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚞𝚜 𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝚘𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚜, 𝚐𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚕, 𝚙𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚌𝚢 𝚏𝚘𝚕𝚔𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚖𝚎𝚍𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚏𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚜, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚋𝚘𝚍𝚢 𝚎𝚕𝚜𝚎 𝚠𝚑𝚘’𝚜 𝚠𝚘𝚛𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚕 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚌𝚒𝚝𝚢 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚔𝚎𝚎𝚙 𝚞𝚜 𝚖𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚍. 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚢 𝚜𝚘𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝚍𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚗𝚘𝚠- 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚢 𝚜𝚊𝚏𝚎, 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚕𝚝𝚑𝚢, 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚊𝚕𝚠𝚊𝚢𝚜! 💪🏼 ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #myspc #ig_nycity #ig_nyc #mta #streetleaks #streetleague #streetdreamsmag #streetdreams #harlem #uptown #uptownnyc #broadway #citylife #mondayvibes #coronavirus #covid_19 #covıd19 #cityscape #cityscene #busdriver #everydayheroes #moodygrams #agameoftones #agameof10k #visualsoflife #streetlife_award #dreamer #believer #TimeOutNewYork #yourlockdownlife
Light at the end of the tunnel. Manhattan, NYC. (April, 2020)
Mask city bitch, mask mask city bitch . . . . #jetbluefail #flyover #chelsea #nyc #ny1 #timeoutnewyork #yourlockdownlife #abc7 #goodmorningamerica #todayshow #photo #photography #photographer #troops #usa #pandemic #covid #nikon #nikonusa #nikonnofilter #yourshotphotographer #natgeo #nationalgeographic #getty #gettyimages #instagramfamous
Masks have become a regular requirement for taking walks in Brooklyn. • Date taken 5.2.20 • 📷 @robertalbionzeigler /@albionproductions • Shot on @sonyalpha 7RII • Member of @nycprimeshot • Edited in @adobe @lightroom • • • • • • #nycprimeshot #streetgrammers #sonyalpha #sonyimages #adobe #lightroom #yourlockdownlife #streets_vision #urbanandstreet #SDMFeatures #agameoftones #moodygrams #goexplore #streetphotographer #timeoutnewyork #500px #nyc #depthobsessed #moodygrams #hypebeast #nycblogger #streetphotography #nystrong #sonya7rii #travelblog #SDMFeatures #streetclassics #huffpostgram #abc7ny #fox5ny #natgeoyourshot
An important reminder ☝️straight from New York City. Thank you to all our heroes in the medical, public safety, grocery, restaurant, and transportation fields who are doing everything to make sure we’ll be aight. . . #newyorkcity #nycstreets #manhattan #staysafe #thankyouheroes #faith #hope #believe #wellbeaight #nikon #blackandwhite #bnw_city_landscape #emptystreets #emptycity #quarantinelife #yourlockdownlife #timeoutnewyork
Jumping. Their new gym: Central Park (3/3) @centralparknyc . . . #streetphotography #somewheremagazine #thosenewyorkstreets #nycprimeshot #what_i_saw_in_nyc #loves_nyc #pulp_tribu #newyork #life_is_street #lensculturestreets #streetphotography #myspc #nybynewyorkers #hikaricreative #subway #1415mobilephotographers #streetfinder #streets_storytelling #friendsinperson #bcncollective #womenstreetphotographers #online_newyork #sport #covid19 #nycphotography #yourlockdownlife #coronavirus #mask #challengerstreet #lensculturestreets #capturestreets_covid #nyrr
Moments of grace✨ Artwork by @jorit in the third one 05.02.20 . . . . . . . . . . #illgrammers #moodygrams #photographer #photographyy #ig_mood #electric_shotz #vibegramz #streets_vision #all2epic #cityscape #cityphotography #urbanphotographer #symmetricalmonsters #streetphotography #street_perfection #thestreetphotographyclub #streets_storytelling #bokeh_shotz #depthobsessed #creativeoptic #cityunit #ourstreetdays #gramslayers #yourlockdownlife #nycprimeshot #picturesofnewyork #ny1pic #lockdownlife #rooftop #what_i_saw_in_nyc
← KEEP THIS FAR APART → physically apart, virtually together. Thankful for my running community (shoutout @roadresonance). Holding each other accountable and cheering each other on. This month's goal: 100 miles. . . . #runnyc #marathontraining #nycrunners #running #werunthiscity #runcoach #runthiscity #fitness #nuunhydration #nuunlife #runrebelrun #runningisnotcanceled #resolvetorun #socialdistancerunning #roadresonance #timeoutnewyork #yourlockdownlife
“Lone Shopper” . View this and other images of NYC amidst the Covid-19 Crisis online at www.cidroberts.studio (link in profile). Updating daily!! . . #cidrobertsphotography #cidrobertsstudio #covid19nyc #nyccoronavirus #nyccovid19 #covıd19 #nycphotos #nyclive #nycnow #nyctoday @nyclive @nycgo @nyc_explorers @nycprimeshot @nyc.online @nycmayorsoffice @nyc_arts @nycspc @w42st @kelbyonepics #yourlockdownlife @timeoutnewyork
“𝙽𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚋𝚎𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚍 𝚖𝚎, 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚍 𝚘𝚏 𝚖𝚎, 𝚊𝚜 𝚒𝚜 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝚜𝚘 𝚘𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚛𝚘𝚊𝚍.” -𝙹𝚊𝚌𝚔 𝙺𝚎𝚛𝚘𝚞𝚊𝚌, ‘𝙾𝚗 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚁𝚘𝚊𝚍’ ————————————•———————————— #streetdreamsmag #streetframez #streetphotography #streetgrammers10k #midtownmanhattan #visualsoflife #visualgrams #solitude #streetleaks #dreaminstreets #thosenewyorkstreets #newyorknewyork #icapture_nyc #TimeOutNewYork #YourLockdownLife #nycgo #coronavirus #covi̇d19 #documentaryphotography #nycspc #myspc #topnewyorkphoto #nycprimeshot #agameoftones #agameof10k #moodygrams #way2ill #dreamer #believer
Spring is finally here 🌿🌷🍃💐🌹🌸🌻🌝 Good Morning New York City! We are #newyorktough Please remain to stay safe and stay healthy 😷💪🏼 . . . . #springtime #prudencec_newyork #newyorkcity #lifestyle #photooftheday #sundayweekend. @timeoutnewyork #timeoutnewyork #yourlockdownlife 📸 : @prudencec_newyork
