Seven fabulous masks by New Yorkers you can order online
These crafters are making it possible to both be safe and stylish.
Face it: Masks are going to be a part of our daily wardrobe for some time to come, so they might as well be a fashion statement.
Governor Andrew Cuomo made wearing a face covering in public required (if you can't keep your distance from others) in April, and since then, New York City has announced it will be handing out 7.5 million coverings to the public across the five boroughs.
But if you'd like to buy your own, New York crafters and artists are making fun face coverings available via their Instagram accounts and through Etsy, making it easier to stay fashionable while you stay safe. There are all kinds of fabrics and styles of masks, from NYC-centric patterns to more wacky ones like a shirtless cowboy mask by @_steakdiane_.
In any case, the CDC suggests wearing masks that have multiple layers of fabric and one that is washable.
RECOMMENDED: 14 things you might not know about the face-covering requirement in New York
Check out these New York artists' work for a funkier face piece:
bodylanguage_shop
_steakdiane_
View this post on Instagram
myfawnwy
View this post on Instagram
Making masks from scrap silk and linen for my community. I live in the neighborhood of Ridgewood, Queens which is one of the heavier hit areas, If you live nearby and are in need of a mask we can coordinate pick up or drop off, they are free so please reach out if you need one. I will also be bringing a bunch of masks to @woodbine.nyc where you can pick one up for free on the same day they are doing their Hungry Monk food pantry, this Wednesday and Friday at 10am, 1882 Woodbine st. Fresh produce and food goods available for anyone in need no questions asked🌱
mymetrofit_newyork
theninesnyc
View this post on Instagram
Gotham Quilts
View this post on Instagram
Because so many have asked, we're now selling finished face masks using NYC fabric and it's a "Buy One, Give One" situation -- for every face mask we sell, we are donating one to a NYC hospital that needs supplies. If you have loved ones asking you to make them masks, send them our way and help us keep sending masks to the healthcare workers on the front line. Click the link in our profile and then this image to purchase. Or use the free pattern on our website to sew your own. Stay safe everyone ♥️
panticsantics
View this post on Instagram
If we talked this week, your masks are on their way to you. Thanks for all the support and patience. I wish I could have kept count of all the masks I made this week, but that seemed like a frivolous waste of time. I’m going to take care of the orders that I haven’t confirmed yet, and then take a momentary break. I need to hand wash my laundry and try to bake some bread so I have sewing snax next week.
Most popular on Time Out
- Find out what your NYC building looked like in the 1940s
- You can download over 200 art books from the Guggenheim for free
- The Metropolitan Opera streams a new lineup of free performances every night this week
- The best live theater to stream online
- 20 incredible looks from this year’s virtual Met Gala