Seven fabulous masks by New Yorkers you can order online

Face it: Masks are going to be a part of our daily wardrobe for some time to come, so they might as well be a fashion statement.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made wearing a face covering in public required (if you can't keep your distance from others) in April, and since then, New York City has announced it will be handing out 7.5 million coverings to the public across the five boroughs.

But if you'd like to buy your own, New York crafters and artists are making fun face coverings available via their Instagram accounts and through Etsy, making it easier to stay fashionable while you stay safe. There are all kinds of fabrics and styles of masks, from NYC-centric patterns to more wacky ones like a shirtless cowboy mask by @_steakdiane_.

In any case, the CDC suggests wearing masks that have multiple layers of fabric and one that is washable.

Check out these New York artists' work for a funkier face piece:

bodylanguage_shop

_steakdiane_

View this post on Instagram mask 4 masc 🤠 A post shared by 🥩🎀🍸 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓪𝓴 𝓓𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓮 🍸🎀🥩 (@_steakdiane_) on Apr 16, 2020 at 5:08pm PDT

myfawnwy

mymetrofit_newyork

theninesnyc

View this post on Instagram Little #mask family A post shared by THEninesNYC (@theninesnyc) on Apr 23, 2020 at 5:41am PDT

Gotham Quilts

panticsantics

