New York’s first snow of the season turned the city into a magical winter wonderland

New York saw its first snow of the season on Saturday, providing a chilly reminder of how drop-dead gorgeous the city is when covered in a fresh layer of powder. The white stuff threw a bit of a wrench into the annual SantaCon, which brought thousands of overzealous yuletide revelers to Manhattan for a day of inebriation. But it also turned Gotham into a veritable winter wonderland.
People across town took to Instagram, sharing incredible sights of the snowy goodness. The Brooklyn Bridge looked like something out of a Dickens novel. Central Park was as beautiful as ever. Heck, virtually any corner in the city looks awe-inspiring during the first snowfall of the season. Don’t get used to it, though—all of that beautiful white precipitation will likely turn into slush puddles by the end of the weekend.
Here are the coolest photos we saw of the snow in NYC on Saturday
