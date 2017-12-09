  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
1 Love It
Save it

New York’s first snow of the season turned the city into a magical winter wonderland

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Time Out New York editors Posted: Saturday December 9 2017, 7:11pm

New York saw its first snow of the season on Saturday, providing a chilly reminder of how drop-dead gorgeous the city is when covered in a fresh layer of powder. The white stuff threw a bit of a wrench into the annual SantaCon, which brought thousands of overzealous yuletide revelers to Manhattan for a day of inebriation. But it also turned Gotham into a veritable winter wonderland. 

People across town took to Instagram, sharing incredible sights of the snowy goodness. The Brooklyn Bridge looked like something out of a Dickens novel. Central Park was as beautiful as ever. Heck, virtually any corner in the city looks awe-inspiring during the first snowfall of the season. Don’t get used to it, though—all of that beautiful white precipitation will likely turn into slush puddles by the end of the weekend.

Here are the coolest photos we saw of the snow in NYC on Saturday

A post shared by Casey Rabin (@caseyscorner) on

A post shared by Brad 👑🎀 (@bradprincess) on

A post shared by Daniel Jackson (@jacko19867) on

A post shared by Antonio García (@agarciar) on

A post shared by Alie (@aliecataz) on

A post shared by Dmitry (@dimati) on

A post shared by Liz Beeson (@lizbson) on

A post shared by Ben Olson (@benolson) on

A post shared by Kaileen Gaul (@kaileengaul) on

A post shared by Brian (@bwy5) on

A post shared by Jimmy Zumot (@jzumot) on

A post shared by Nancy Herman (@nanseasbeach) on

A post shared by kristina (@kristinagrossmann) on

A post shared by NYC Parks (@nycparks) on

A post shared by @mr.ra1nb0w on

A post shared by Gidget (@galgidget) on

A post shared by Marlon Berkigt (@mrln_brkgt) on

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out New York editors

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest