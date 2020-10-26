New York’s most socially distanced office is in the middle of the East River

Sick of working from home and dreaming of working from a socially distanced office? A very, very socially distanced office? Well, local pranksters Improv Everywhere recently turned that isolated dream into a reality.

The group created a working office on a raft in the middle of the East River complete with a water cooler, a battery-powered computer and, of course, plenty of comfortable office furniture. Does a raft count as a corner office?

Workers who were interested in using the office for the day were transported out to the space via a shuttle boat at Brooklyn’s Main Street Park. The desk itself was located off of Pebble Beach in DUMBO, just in front of Time Out Market New York.



The project was done in partnership with the Tideland Institute, a group which promotes culture on the city’s water. On the land, group members pretended that the installation was a new pilot program from the Department of Buildings with thousands more units planned to come in the spring and summer.

They even installed a temporary DOB construction sign on the land and showed a rendering of what the floating offices could look like in the future. (Who knows, maybe this could be a feature of the future New York we can all be looking forward to?)

Image: Courtesy Improv Everywhere

Waves from passing NYC Ferries and jetskiers made for a somewhat rocky working experience, but it looks like the one-of-a-kind zoom backgrounds seemed to make it all worth it.

