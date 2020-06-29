New York’s restaurants and bars can sell to-go cocktails for at least another month

Just in time for the Fourth of July and a possible Phase 3 reopening for dining in next week, Governor Andrew Cuomo officially extended making to-go cocktails legal for at least another month.

Back in mid March, the state banned public gatherings inside restaurants bars but relaxed its liquor laws to allow for to-go cocktails—as long as food was also sold. The order was set to expire on June 27th, but just as the weekend was set to begin, Cuomo’s office officially extended the deadline until July 26th. There has been no confirmation on whether there will be another extension.

While many restaurant and bar owners are figuring ways to keep their businesses afloat, to-go cocktail sales have helped buoy their bottom line. It hasn’t been without its challenges, though, as the city started cracking down on mass gatherings outside of businesses and the governor even threatened to slow down the city’s reopening if the public didn’t abide by public health guidelines regarding wearing face coverings and keeping six-feet apart.

The extension for the order also comes at a time when the city and state are re-evaluating whether to allow for indoor dining starting in Phase 3 of reopening, which is slated to begin on July 6th. In this morning’s press conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “We are now going to reexamine the indoor dining rules for Phase 3...The most important thing is to keep us healthy and safe and not allow a resurgence." Meanwhile, more and more restaurants are offering outdoor dining on the city's streets.

