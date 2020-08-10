New York’s trendiest French bistro starts outdoor dining on Tuesday

Frenchette, one of the most lauded French bistros to open in the past few years, will reopen August 11th with outdoor dining—and it’s already impossible to get a reservation.

Chef-owners Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson’s modern take on the classic brasserie has been a hit since debuting in 2018 (our former Time Out critic Jake Cohen gave it a solid four-star review). The Tribeca restaurant, which commanded long waits and hard-to-come-by reservations even before winning the coveted best new restaurant award from the James Beard Foundation last year, has been closed throughout the current crisis until now.

Outdoor dining will be available Tuesdays-Saturdays between 5-9pm, but it appears all nine tables are already booked for the next two weeks through August 22nd, according to Resy. But for those able to nab a table, they’ll find a shortened menu with an “Everything Frites” theme where all main dishes come with French fries (or a salad, if you prefer).

Other popular restaurants across the city—Wayla in the Lower East Side and Lilia in Williamsburg—have also been swamped with reservations despite grappling with the challenges of a new dining landscape.

If you can’t secure a reservation, takeout is available and delivery launches on August 18th.

