Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right New York’s trendiest French bistro starts outdoor dining on Tuesday
Frenchette
Photograph: Teddy Wolf

New York’s trendiest French bistro starts outdoor dining on Tuesday

The shortened menu will have a "Everything Frites" theme.

By Bao Ong Posted: Monday August 10 2020, 1:42pm
Advertising

Frenchette, one of the most lauded French bistros to open in the past few years, will reopen August 11th with outdoor dining—and it’s already impossible to get a reservation.

Chef-owners Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson’s modern take on the classic brasserie has been a hit since debuting in 2018 (our former Time Out critic Jake Cohen gave it a solid four-star review). The Tribeca restaurant, which commanded long waits and hard-to-come-by reservations even before winning the coveted best new restaurant award from the James Beard Foundation last year, has been closed throughout the current crisis until now. 

Frenchette

 

Photograph: Melanie Dunea

 

Outdoor dining will be available Tuesdays-Saturdays between 5-9pm, but it appears all nine tables are already booked for the next two weeks through August 22nd, according to Resy. But for those able to nab a table, they’ll find a shortened menu with an “Everything Frites” theme where all main dishes come with French fries (or a salad, if you prefer).

Other popular restaurants across the city—Wayla in the Lower East Side and Lilia in Williamsburg—have also been swamped with reservations despite grappling with the challenges of a new dining landscape.

If you can’t secure a reservation, takeout is available and delivery launches on August 18th.

Most popular on Time Out

- You can now rent a “backyard” on the waterfront at Pier 17
- The 8 rooftops now open with the best views of NYC
- A massive socially-distanced market is popping up in Brooklyn
- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a different free opera each night this week
- NYC’s historic Green-Wood Cemetery is looking for an artist-in-residence

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising