New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Bean in Chicago
Photograph: Shutterstock

New York's very own "The Bean" sculpture was just unveiled downtown

Let's be clear: we're not Chicago.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

New York is a world-renowned, fabulous city filled with cultural and artistic pursuits that folks from other parts of the globe are constantly in awe and jealous of—so why do we keep trying to morph into some other American town?

First , there was New York Times media correspondent Michael M. Grynbaum's suggestion that parts of Manhattan have become a "Little Los Angeles" of sorts and, now, Tribeca has become the home of the New York version of "The Bean," the iconic public artwork by Anish Kapoor that all but defines the city of Chicago.

Did we really need the mirrored piece of art to be part of our local canon? Don't we already lay claim to enough important landmarks, museums and public art?

New York is where people flock to to see the Statue of Liberty, the Red Cube by Isamu Noguchi and Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I," currently on display at Neue Galerie New York, after all. Not to mention: the Empire State Building, the 9/11 Memorial, Tom Fruin's KOLONIHAVEHUS by Brooklyn Bridge Park and the famous Charging Bull by Arturo di Modica.

That is all to say: it was not necessary to copy what is virtually the most recognized sight in Chicago and transplant it into our own town.

But, alas, after about five years of work, the New York version of Kapoor's "Cloud Gate" (that's the official name of the work on display in Illinois) has been unveiled in Tribeca at 56 Leonard Street, on the corner of Church Street.

The British-Indian sculptor's first permanent public work in New York, the sculpture has not officially been named yet but a naming ceremony will happen in the next few months.

The piece weighs 40 tons and is 48 feet long by 19 feet high and sits right at the base of the 60-story tower found at 56 Leonard Street, by many referred to as the "Jenga building" given the particular design reminiscent of the classic game.

"The city can feel frenetic, fast and hard, imposing architecture, concrete, noise," Kapoor said to Tribeca Citizen. "My work at 56 Leonard Street proposes a form that, though made of stainless steel, is also soft and ephemeral. Mirrors cause us to pause, to be absorbed and pulled in a way that disrupts time, slows it down perhaps. It's a material that creates a new kind of immaterial space."

That all sounds very nice and relatable, but it doesn't get to the heart of the issue, which is that New York deserves its own unique pieces of art. Consider this a call to action, artists of the world: let's get to work on some only-in-New York creations that other cities will want to make their own one day.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!