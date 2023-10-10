No bathtub? No problem. Book one at this new LUSH spa in Manhattan

In New York City, it can be hard to find an apartment with a nice bathtub you'd actually want to soak in. Heck, it can be hard to find an apartment where the shower isn't in a closet in the living room (ahem, this $1.25 million StreetEasy listing).

But now cosmetics company LUSH is solving that very New York problem with a new book-a-bath service just launched this week. In addition to indulgent baths, LUSH Spa Lexington also offers massage treatments and facials, creating a calming oasis near hectic midtown. Find the newly opened spa on the Upper East Side at Lexington Avenue and East 61st Street.

Given the fact that LUSH invented the bath bomb, they’re pros when it comes to bathing. For the book-a-bath experience, head through the store and climb the stairs to the spa. Inside a petite pink-and-white bathroom, a clawfoot tub beckons. Before your bath, a staff member will prepare the water with a Snow Fairy bath bomb, which creates glittery pastel pink water. Plus, they’ll offer a fresh face mask tailored for your skin, a curated playlist and a cup of vegan hot chocolate.

Photograph: By Anna Sergeeva

The luxurious book-a-bath experience runs about 30-45 minutes, and it costs $50/session. It's available through Valentine's Day.

Other experiences include two facial options—the 30-minute Fresh Facial ($80) and the 60-minute Validation Facial ($150). The spa also offers a service called Tangled Hair, a 25-minute Japanese-inspired experience with massage techniques focusing on the scalp, face, neck, chest, shoulders and arms ($60).

Photograph: By Anna Sergeeva

Spa treatments are available for booking here. LUSH plans to expand spa offerings throughout the country in 2024.

Photograph: By Anna Sergeeva

While you're at LUSH, check out the new holiday collection, which features products celebrating Christmas with an epic advent calendar, Hanukkah with a dreidel bath bomb and Diwali featuring a Diya bath bombshell and melt.