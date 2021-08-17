Nom Wah is popping up in The Hamptons for one night only!

New York City's oldest dim sum parlor is partnering with one of The Hamptons' newest hotspots this weekend.

Chinatown's Nom Wah Tea Parlor will pop up at Amagansett’s Main Street Tavern to bring an exclusive dim sum experience to The Hamptons.

On Saturday, August 21st, both restaurants will celebrate Nom Wah’s excellent dim sum in Main Street Tavern’s outdoor beer garden, which is pet and kid friendly.

A special Dumpling Happy Hour from 3:30pm-5:30pm will offer guests some of Nom Wah’s most iconic dishes including pork soup dumplings, shrimp Siu Mai, pan-fried chicken and cabbage dumplings, edamame and Chinese chive dumplings (vegan) and garlic scallion lo mein (vegetarian). The Tavern will offer a refreshing menu of specialty beers and cocktails, perfect to pair with Chinese food outdoors on a summer afternoon. The Sunset Sipper, a cocktail made with rye, peaches, dry vermouth and mint, is perfect for the occasion.

Eric Striffler The beer garden at Main Street Tavern

Nom Wah Tea Parlor’s newest merch (you need a soup dumpling tee to wear to Main Beach, and beyond) and their signature frozen dumplings will also be available to purchase onsite, because you know you want to stock your Hamptons rental with ready-to-eat dim sum.

"We eagerly searched for the perfect partner to help activate our garden, so when the Nom Wah team joined us for dinner this summer, we immediately connected," said Ally Schenker, events director at Main Street Tavern. "Our team is overjoyed that Nom Wah's incredible Dim Sum is coming to Amagansett!"

Reservations for the pop-up are not required. Main Street Tavern is open until 10pm on Saturdays, if you want to stay to drink and nosh on their regular menu post-happy hour.