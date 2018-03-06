Nominate your most beloved neighborhood spots for our Love New York Awards

New Yorkers love New York. We love its restaurants, shops and parks. We love its maniacal, frenzied grandeur. We love the daily shot in the arm that it gives us.

But what one resident loves about the city is not going to be the same as the next—the incredible diversity of locales, experiences and tastes across the five boroughs is what makes New York so special. Through our Love New York 2018 Awards, we’re looking to shine a light on local spots that deserve some love, and we're opening up voting to our readers. We want to know your favorite neighborhood hangs, the small businesses that your relentlessly support, the park where you go to escape...basically wherever it is that you get your kicks.

We're not trying to blow up your local haunts to the point where you can't get in anymore—we're just trying to help deserving places gain a little more exposure in the city.

You can nominate your favorite spot here.

