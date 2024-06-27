Nordstrom celebrates 50 years of Hello Kitty with new super cute pop-up

For half a century, a very fashionable (and oddly British) feline named Kitty White has been charming generations via animated series, school supplies, video games, music albums, comic books and more. And to celebrate 50 years of the adorable global phenomenon, Nordstrom will unveil a fittingly cute Hello Kitty-themed pop-up shop in its New York City Flagship.

Starting today, June 27, and available through summer at Nordstrom NYC (225 West 57th Street), as well as three additional Nordstrom locations (Century City in Los Angeles, Domain Northside in Austin and Downtown Seattle) and Nordstrom.com, the pop-up will highlight exclusive collaborations featuring Hello Kitty and her closest pals, with women’s and men’s apparel, accessories, home and entertainment goods, beauty items, plush toys and even pantry staples.

“A powerful symbol of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity for the past five decades, Hello Kitty has touched countless hearts worldwide. In our commitment to honor her legacy, we’re thrilled to offer fans a delightful array of unique and memorable products and experiences throughout the year,” shared Jill Koch, SVP of Brand Management and Marketing at Sanrio. “This supercute Nordstrom pop-up shop serves as the perfect celebration of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary, igniting creativity and inspiring personal style.”

Pop-up shoppers can peruse and purchase exclusive products inspired by the kawaii icon from brands including Baggu, Café Forgot, Champion, Chet Lo, Chopova Lowena, Lula Flora, Marshall Columbia, Three Potato Four, Vandy The Pink, and YanYan Knits, with prices ranging from $6 to $1,610.

Additional brands featured in the new Hello Kitty shop at Nordstrom include:

• A-Sha

• Asian Food Grocer

• Blue Sky Clayworks

• Dumbgood

• Eiwa

• Enesco

• Erin Condren

• Gund

• Hamee

• Igloo

• Impressions Vanity

• Jacmel Jewelry

• JoyJolt

• Pipsticks

• Retrospeky

• Studio Oh!

• Sonix

• The Crème Shop

• Uncanny Brands

• Usaopoly

• Zojirushi