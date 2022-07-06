Nordstrom just opened a burger shack uptown

In today's let's-diversify-our-business-model news, Nordstrom announces that the flagship Nordstrom shop on West 57th Street by Central Park will now be home to Burger Bar, a new in-store dining experience that's gotten us pretty confused.

Melissa Hom

New Yorkers will get to shop for their summer essentials while grabbing a juicy burger, because that's exactly what you're craving while trying to fit into new clothes. Or, perhaps, visitors will opt to take their orders to the nearby park for a picnic and forget about their shopping excursion entirely. Either way, you'll likely want to see what the new destination on lower level 2 is offering.

Speaking of: the menu, according to an official press release, is a "twist on traditional burger joint options." Diners will get to build their own burgers when choosing between six different patties (including two vegetarian ones!) and a mode of preparation. Options include the Jammin' Jalapeño (5 alarm island jerk seasoning, brie cheese, garlic aioli, tomato jalapeño bacon jam, arugula), the Sonora Southwest (southwest seasoning, avocado, chili lime aioli, roasted peppers, poblanos, pepper Jack cheese) and the Classic (American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic dill pickle, house sauce).

All orders come with fries (the Cajun sweet potato fries sound delicious) and chili lime aioli.

Photograph: Melissa Hom

And because you're at a burger bar, after all, expect a slew of milkshakes to finish off the menu as well, found alongside a selection of beers and wines.

Here's a question we never thought we'd have to ask: will Nordstrom's burgers become some of the very best burgers in NYC? Only time will tell.