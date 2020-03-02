Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Now you can go stargazing on top of NYC's Intrepid aircraft carrier after hours
Now you can go stargazing on top of NYC's Intrepid aircraft carrier after hours

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Monday March 2 2020, 11:36am

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is launching astronomy nights on the aircraft carrier now through November.

The series will take place after hours (on March 6, April 3, May 1, June 19, October 30 and November 6) with local astronomers who will let you borrow their high-powered telescopes to see stars and planets within the night sky. They'll answer any questions you might have about the cosmos.

If you want more, the museum is bringing in NASA scientists for discussions each astronomy night where you'll hear about light's role in identifying exoplanets (March 6), how engineers use origami to design spacecrafts (April 3), developing tech in the search for water on Mars (May 1), the science of "moonquakes" (June 19), and the achievements of Voyager 1's trip around Saturn (November 6).

Photograph: Courtesy Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Some nights also present art that you can enjoy, free of any additional charge, like music on March 6 by The Other Side of the Brain, a creative consulting agency that uses music and scent as additional means of communication, and a film, Deep Field: The Impossible Magnitude of our Universe, that includes stunning imagery from the Hubble Space Telescope (October 30). 

Astronomy nights are free with museum admission ($33). Space will be limited so advanced registration is required at intrepidmuseum.org. Talks begin at 7:30pm. 

 

