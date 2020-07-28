Now you can see 70 Basquiat works without going to a gallery

The Brant Foundation has created an immersive virtual tour you can "walk through" on your own.

To see any Jean-Michel Basquiat artworks, it usually requires going to a museum, but one arts organization is bringing the iconic artist's work to your home.

Last week, The Brant Foundation put its major 2019 Basquiat exhibition online as an immersive virtual tour. Without leaving your couch, you can "walk" through all four floors of the show and see some of the artist's most influential works.

"It was an honor to be able to bring together so many of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s works for our exhibition in 2019," the foundation said in a statement provided to Time Out. "This virtual tour is an extension of the exhibition, making the artist’s impactful works accessible for an even wider audience to explore. We hope that launching this initiative will help further dialogue around Basquiat’s lasting impact, his inspirations, and the social and political commentary embedded in his works."

The exhibition, which originally opened the foundation's East Village space in March 2019, showcased about 70 of his eye-catching works, bringing it back to the same neighborhood that inspired him.

Basquiat created more than 1,000 paintings and more than 2,000 drawings in less than a decade (during the 1980s) and made the streets of Lower Manhattan his studio, the foundation says.

"Basquiat’s complex oeuvre has established him as one of the most important innovators in modern art, even thirty years after his death," the Brant Foundation says. "Numerous recent retrospectives have spotlighted his radical approach, illuminating his interdisciplinary contributions to music, poetry, performance, and art and cementing him as one of the most forward-thinking artists of his generation, whose complex engagement with social and political questions makes him more relevant than ever."

See it all for yourself in the interactive walk-through here.

