Nowadays backyard is opening for the summer

It looks like happy days are finally here again, as sunshine cautiously returns to our gray, grim lives. And with the emergence of sun and serotonin comes some of our favorite warm-weather institutions. We're pleased to report that Ridgewood music venue Nowadays is opening its backyard on May 10, with a most excellent slate of programming to go with it.

In January, founders Justin Carter and Eamon Harkin opened the massive Indoors at Nowadays, which means that this summer will offer both air conditioned and outdoor amusements seven days a week. To quote a misguided Death Star employee, it will be the ultimate power in the universe. The outdoor space opens on Thursday, May 10 with a free party from 4pm–2am.

You can count on plenty of excellent events, including a Wednesday night outdoor film series starting in June; indoor screenings of the World Cup; a new Caribbean-inspired food truck menu; and talks with ThinkOlio. On Friday and Saturday nights, you can head to Backyard Listening, at which favorite DJs play sets outside. And starting at noon on Saturdays, you can catch excellent bites at the Backyard Cookout, running late.

Naturally, Nowadays head honchos Carter and Harkin will be serving plenty of Mister Sunday goodness, with the launch party on Sunday, May 13. Get your tickets now.

You can find out more about upcoming events at the Nowadays site.

