Outdoor party spot Nowadays is opening an exciting new indoor space

Any casual reader of Time Out could guess that we're big fans of Justin Carter and Eamon Harkin—the lovely British chaps who run the Mr. Saturday Night and Mr. Sunday parties in Brooklyn. For the past few years, they've held court with a coterie of excellent DJs (including Time Out contributor DJ DopeShoes) at Nowadays, a dope outdoor space on the border of Ridgewood and Bushwick. Now, they're turning their summertime playground into a year-round hub with the January 18 opening of Indoors at Nowadays.

The 5,000-square-foot space features pretty much everything we love about nightlife in NYC. Metta's Henry Rich sets up a full kitchen and bar, which offers plenty of vegetarian options on the menu and family-friendly weekend brunches. You can count on plenty of lit parties going on at night, but to balance out the brain damage from the new sound system, Nowadays will be hosting lectures and courses from Think Olio. The series begins with a lecture on January 31 on Cold War Nostalgia in Stranger Things.

What we're most excited for are the supremely chill, K-hole ready Planetarium nights, which invite you to bring a pillow and listen to dope music on the floor for five hours. The first edition is this Sunday. There's a special edition held on January 28, which features Carter and Josh Dunn and is dedicated to Voyager Golden records.

Check out Nowadays RA page for upcoming gigs. Viva la nightlife revolution!