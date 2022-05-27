NYC beaches are opening for Memorial Day weekend!

Plus, here's what's going on at Rockaway Bazaar this year.

It's Memorial Day Weekend in NYC and that means the city's beaches are now officially open!

The sun sand and surf at our favorite NYC beaches (and the hidden ones) are unbeatable, but the summer season also brings frequenting the best rooftop bars, boat-staurants and waterfront spots, and barbecuing at the best parks.

RECOMMENDED: The best beaches in NYC

As of Saturday, NYC's beaches—Brighton Beach, Coney Island, Orchard Beach, Cedar Grove Beach, Manhattan Beach, Midland Beach, Orchard Beach, Rockaway Beach, Wolfe's Pond Beach and South Beach—will be open with lifeguards on duty daily, 10am to 6pm, until Sunday, September 12.

Again this summer, NYC Parks will once again install sunscreen dispensers to provide free SPF 30 sun protection at all of its beaches, with dispensers located in or near all beach restrooms.

"Break out the swimsuits, sunglasses, and sunscreen—beach season has arrived in New York City!" says Parks Commissioner Donoghue. "Our beaches are some of the best places to cool off and beat the heat in the city, and we want everyone to come out and enjoy the water at any of our 8 public beaches this summer. We urge everyone to stay safe and follow the directions of our lifeguards: swimming is only allowed in designated areas, from 10am and 6pm when lifeguards are on duty."

Pools don't open until June 28.

Don't forget—some beaches at Rockaway will be closed to swimming while others will be completely inaccessible this summer thanks to work being done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

There will be no swimming at Beach 13-16, Beach 18-32, Beach 36-38, Beach 65-69, Beach 86-91, Beach 146-149 and Beach 95-108 (May through July), Beach 112-116 (May through July), Beach 115-121 (July through September), Beach 136-140 (July through September).

There will be no access to Beach 92-95 (May through July), Beach 109-111 (May through July), Beach 114-117 (July through September) and Beach 119-121 (July through September).

There will still be 60 blocks of beach open to visitors seven days a week starting Memorial Day and the entire boardwalk will be open all summer long. The Rockaway Bazaar will be fully operating, too!

Food vendors at Beach 97th include Red Hook Lobster Pound, La Cevicheria, Seany Pizza, Palanque, La Fruiteria and Edible Island are back with Sand Shark Bar with newcomers OddFellows ice cream, Hook Burger and Chickenwreck. This beach will have a free summer concert series every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on national holidays, as well as lobster boils, movie nights, yoga and volleyball.

Over at Beach 106th, Caracas and Brothers will serve beachgoers and Rippers will be at Beach 86th. On the weekends at Beach 73rd, a new mobile vendor, Josie’s Delights, will serve up jerk bbq chicken on the weekends. Beachside valet carts will be out on the sand with ice cream and Yum Ices and Mr. Softee will be along Shore Front Parkway all summer long.