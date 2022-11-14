New York
NYC Ferry
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC Ferry service to Greenpoint is officially back today!

It's been a long 18 months.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
After nearly 18 months, the Greenpoint landing of the NYC Ferry has officially re-opened today. Hurrah!

“We are thrilled to be bringing NYC Ferry service back to Greenpoint and look forward to welcoming riders on Monday,” said Jeff Holmes, the senior vice president of public affairs at the city Economic Development Corporation, in an official statement. “We appreciate the patience of Greenpointers, and all NYC Ferry riders, as we worked with Lendlease to safely restore the landing.”

As commuters know, the service suspension, which was first announced back in May of 2021, was due to a problem with one of the pier piles. But the fix has been a long time coming, first projected to be in place by May 2022 but actually coming to fruition today.

Folks took to social media to rejoice about the announcement, which also included an updated East River ferry schedule that you can find right here.

The news follows a July announcement by Mayor Eric Adams regarding a fare hike for the subsidized system. Since September 12, each ride cost $4 (up from $2.75) for tourists and infrequent riders."

Back then, the politician explained that most New Yorkers could buy a 10-ticket pass for $27.50, effectively dropping down the cost per ride to the usual $2.75. The city also lifted the $1 bike fee on ferry passes. 

