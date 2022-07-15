Riding the NYC Ferry will now cost New Yorkers $4 per ride

Just like everything else these days, it will now be more expensive to ride the NYC Ferry—sort of.

According to an official announcement by Mayor Eric Adams, starting September 12, the fare for the subsidized system will climb to $4 per ride (up from $2.75) for "tourists and infrequent riders."

Unveiling his plan, NYC Ferry Discount Program, at Astoria Ferry Landing earlier this week, the mayor explained that officials' intention is to introduce low-income New Yorkers to the system. As a result, starting this fall, folks 65 and older, people with disabilities and low-income riders will qualify for $1.35 rides, down from the current price of $2.75.

The politician explained that most New Yorkers will get to buy a 10-ticket pass for $27.50, effectively dropping down the cost per ride to the usual $2.75. The city will also officially lift the $1 bike fee on ferry passes. Dare we say this is an ideal situation?

"To those who say [the ferry is] just for the affluent New Yorkers, it’s just wrong," the politician said. "If we have those who have to pay a higher fare to subsidize the others, that’s a win-win for me."

In other (perhaps even more exciting!) boat-related news, kids will be able to take the NY Waterway Ferry, which runs from Manhattan to New Jersey, for free now through Labor Day.

Suddenly, riding the ferry seems like the most efficient and economical mode of transportation. See you on the water?