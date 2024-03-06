NYC gets another new listening bar this weekend, this one underground

Music For a While is under the Selina Chelsea Hotel.

After edging toward trend in 2019, listening bars seem to be gaining popularity in New York City once more, and the latest is scheduled to open in Chelsea this weekend. Music For a While unfurls beneath the Selina Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan on Saturday, March 9.

“The concept is a listening experience for those seeking a night out for their senses, something that will provide unparalleled sounds, sights, tastes, and more, with premiere music programming and a carefully crafted cocktail program,” a press release reads.

That experience is bisected into two conceits. The Vinyl Room is Music For a While’s “acoustically optimized” listening area proper, fixed with audio equipment befitting such a conceit, like a custom Hi-Fi sound system.

Photograph: Courtesy of Molly Tavoletti

“A wide variety of records, from original 80’s Chicago house vibes to the cutting-edge sounds of Ibiza” are all poised for rotation, a representative said via email. Visitors can also expect “Afrobeats, house, techno, and nostalgic 80s/disco tunes.”

The separate Lounge space is Music For a While’s live performance-oriented area, with room for DJs to spin and guests to dance. The whole footprint spans 1,750 square-feet, and each area can accommodate 125 people.

The opening drink menu includes wine, beer, hard seltzer, non-alcoholic options and cocktails like the One Hit Wonder, made with a rum duo, apricot liqueur and cream of coconut. Pop-ins will be accepted in these early days, and the venue plans to introduce reservations in the coming weeks.

Music For a While opens at 518 West 27th Street on Saturday, March 9.