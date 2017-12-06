NYC has been blessed with the first permanent Everlane store

Just take our money already, Everlane! A few days ago, this beloved retail brand opened its first official shop in Nolita, and we're jazzed.

If you're not familiar, the minimalist creators produce high-quality shoes, bags and ready-to-wear, but you've certainly seen their work. So many notable male and female fashion influencers model their duds and kicks on Instagram. While, yes, the prices aren't ideal for New Yorkers on a budget (those highly popular leather Day heels go for $145), but Everlane definitely knows how to entice its shoppers.

The new clothing store alone will draw the masses with all its perks. The outpost rocks a modern and clean design (there's plenty of natural light to keep you sane). Buzzers will be given to folks waiting for a fitting room. (No more waiting in line!) And if you've made a purchase with a credit card on Everlane's website, there's no need to bring your wallet in-store. (They have your information saved, yo.) How efficient!

Head to 28 Prince Street to check it out now!

Photographs: Courtesy Naho Kubota

