Mayor Eric Adams is a man of his word: the politician has kept his campaign promise to help New Yorkers stay healthy by officially declaring March 20 to be a plant-based holiday dubbed "MeatOut Day."

Adams officially signed the proclamation last week, making New York the latest city to join the MeatOut initiative, which started as a project from the animal rights group Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM) back in 1985. Over 40 cities all around the country already celebrate the holiday, including Dallas, Louisville, Charlotte and Riverside.

Beginning March 20, residents of participating areas can expect a five-day-long celebration aimed at educating the public about healthy diets and the importance of reducing consumption of meat and dairy. Restaurants all over town will be offering special menus and New Yorkers will likely get to participate in a slew of events correlating to the cause, some co-sponsored by vegan eatery P.S. Kitchen. The restaurant has, in fact, announced that it plans to work closely with both the local government and the MeatOut initiative to promote the day each year.

The proclamation follows Mayor Adams' decision to introduce Vegan Fridays across all public schools.

"Plant-based options in schools mean healthy eating and healthy living, and improving the quality of life for thousands of New York City students," the politician said some time ago. "Plant-based meals are delicious and nutritious, which is why I previously called for vegetarian and vegan options in schools. I’m thrilled to see that all students will now have access to healthy foods that will prevent debilitating health conditions."

March 20 is this weekend, so you might want to make a reservation at one of the best vegan restaurants in town already. Here is our very useful list.

If you're looking for something even fancier, we suggest trying these six actually good plant-based tasting menus.

Do also be on the lookout for specific promotions by local restaurants. All of a sudden, we're craving a salad.

