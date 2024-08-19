NYC has one of world’s most beautiful botanic gardens

When you conjure an image of New York, you're more likely to imagine hellish subway platforms and roaches crawling out of gutters than you are lush, beautiful greenery.

But if we’re going by a recent global ranking, you should actually change the way you think about our rat-infested city: That’s because one of the most beautiful botanic gardens in the world is actually located right here in the five boroughs.

RECOMMENDED: These three NYC restaurants were the most photographed in the U.S. this year

The global ranking was created by Titan Travel, a U.K.-based travel company that sifted through social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, as well as travel sites like Trip Advisor, Google search data, and yes, even Time Out, to give each garden a global rating.

Believe it or not, one New York City botanic garden made the list: The Brooklyn Botanic Garden snatched the no. 10 spot, which actually does make sense when you consider everything it has to offer.

For one, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is pretty old: It was founded in 1910 and spans 52 acres sandwiched between to the iconic Brooklyn Museum and Prospect Park. The Botanic Garden is one of the most famous places in the entire city during cherry blossom season, and there's even an entire sakura festival that takes place there every spring, which includes performances, music and Japanese snacks.

In addition to some of the most beautiful foliage you'll see anywhere, it's also a neighborhood cultural hub where you can watch outdoor movies, enjoy a festival that celebrates Caribbean culture, and a lot more.

Check out our full guide of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden here. Other botanic gardens that made the list included some pretty cool ones in Japan, New Zealand, the UAE and beyond.

Here is the list of the 10 most beautiful gardens in the world:

1. Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania, U.S.

2. Shinjuku Gyo-en, Tokyo, Japan

3. Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, New Zealand

4. Kenroku-en, Kanazawa, Japan

5. Volksgarten, Vienna, Austria

6. Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7. Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore

8. Mirabell Palace, Salzburg, Austria

9. Gardens by the Bay, Singapore

10. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York City, U.S.