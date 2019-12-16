NYC Holiday Windows Tournament Round Four: Macy's vs. Fifth Avenue Association

Holiday window displays are a staple of the season in New York. But you're busy buying presents, seeing the sights, sampling our many exquisite hot chocolates. What's to be done? Luckily we've got you covered: we've scoped out all the major players and we're gonna tell you which holiday window display you simply can't miss. With brackets! Buckle up, it's about to get festive.

Two displays enter, one display leaves. Who's it gonna be?

Macy's

Holiday Cheer

B+. Macy's goes pretty hard for the holidays, and while I appreciate the effort, the fact remains that their whole schtick is exclusively about Christmas. Which is fine! But that just doesn't resonate with everyone, and I have to deduct some points for including not even a gesture toward the fact that there are other things to celebrate in December.

Spectacle

A. Credit where it's due, these windows are fab, decked out in neon and chrome and fiddling with perspective in cool ways. Some of them are even interactive, an impressive touch.

Concept

B-. As detailed at length on the Macy's website , this window spread tells the story of "Santa Girl," a young New Yorker who becomes obsessed with Santa after the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, imagining herself as the jolly fat man and toying with the idea of stealing his identity, Talented Mr. Ripley-style. OK maybe not that last bit but the whole Santa Girl thing is confusing and a little incoherent. I'm not expecting Tony Kushner here, but if you're going to spin out a narrative for your windows, give me something to work with.

Execution

A. I can't knock an interactive holiday window [even if it is flu season and the idea of putting my hands on a steering wheel that has been handled by maybe five thousand children is enough to have me reaching for the vitamin C]. Macy's has been in the game for a long time, and they know what they're doing.

Overall: A-