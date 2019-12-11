NYC Holiday Windows Tournament Round One: Tiffany & Co. vs. Saks Fifth Avenue

Holiday window displays are a staple of the season in New York. But you're busy buying presents, seeing the sights, sampling our many exquisite hot chocolates. What's to be done? Luckily we've got you covered: we've scoped out all the major players and we're gonna tell you which holiday window display you simply can't miss. With brackets! Buckle up, it's about to get festive.

Two displays enter, one display leaves. Who's it gonna be?

Tiffany & Co.

Up first we've got Tiffany & Co. presenting something kinda cheery in a nondescript way. If you said to someone, "Hey, Tiffany is doing a holiday window display," this would be what popped into their mind, absent any other data. It's pretty! But is it pretty enough?

Courtesy Tiffany & Co./Ricky Zehavi Courtesy Tiffany & Co./Ricky Zehavi

Holiday Cheer

B. Other than the presence of, uh, presents, and the "creatures were stirring" theme, this display is pretty light on holiday iconography.

Spectacle

C+. There's just not a lot here to make you go "Wow!" The couple of mice looking up at the stars is a nice touch, though.

Concept

C. The concept here seems to be: "It's time for us to do a holiday window display again."

Execution

B+. Look, they did it! It looks nice! Would I like to own that turquoise fondue pot? Yes!

Overall: B-

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks comes out swinging with windows featuring scenes from the Frozen series and a display that extends all the way up the wall of the dang building. Loath as I am to award points for corporate sponsorship, Frozen is a pretty cunning match for the holiday season, and the scenes recreated here are stunning. Especially the Olaf one, and I don't even like Olaf!

Courtesy BFA for Saks Courtesy BFA for Saks Courtesy BFA for Saks

Holiday Cheer

B. Is it cheery? Definitely. But it's more winter cheer than anything else. Which I fully respect and maybe even prefer since when we say "holiday cheer" what most people mean is "Christmas ornaments and stuff." For better and for worse, this display is about a movie about winter.

Spectacle

A. I defy you to walk past these windows from across the street and not at least stop and go "Damn."

Concept

B. It's Frozen! People like Frozen.

Execution

A+. They nailed it. I really just can't get over that Olaf.

Winner: Saks Fifth Avenue

Look, size isn't everything, but it is something. I'm sure it helps to have backing from Disney, but we just can't cut Tiffany enough slack to make up the difference here. Saks moves on to the next round!