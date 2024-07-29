NYC is apparently home to two of the most underrated U.S. tourist attractions

Here's the funny thing about tourist attractions: when you live next to them, you often take them for granted—which is why a new survey by Jackpot City Casino fills us with renewed excitement.

According to the survey, both the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park are among the most underrated tourist attractions in the U.S.

To come up with its ranking, the outlet analyzed over 50 popular destinations all over the nation "using online review scores and the percentage of reviews including negative words," according to an official press release.

The list was topped by the Stetson Mansion in DeLand, Florida, a historic home built for hat manufacturer John B. Stetson by Philly architect George T. Pearson in 1886.

When looking at New York specifically, the Met lands at position number three. Obviously one of the most popular destinations in the city, the massive museum receives more than four million visitors annually—but clearly doesn't get as much attention and praise as it deserves.

"For art and history fans, the museum is well worth the trip, showcasing ancient art, architecture and stunning gardens," reads the official study. "Just 0.38% of all reviews include negative language and the attraction receives a perfect review score from visitors."

The Met takes up a massive 11.5 acres within Central Park, which happens to be the second NYC destination to make this specific ranking.

The iconic green space is the number nine destination on the list, with a visitor rating of 4.5 and a 0.19% of reviews featuring negative words. Perhaps, the park is underrated because the majority of people don't know about all the awesome things and experiences to be enjoyed on site—from the Central Park Zoo to the Ramble and a climb up Belvedere Castle, among plenty more.

This is all to say: New York City is home to some amazing attractions that are worth visiting all year around, whether you are a local or a tourist... so go on and explore!

Here are the ten most underrated attractions across the U.S. according to the study:

1. Stetson Mansion - DeLand, FL

2. USS Midway Museum - San Diego, CA

3. The Metropolitan Museum of Art - New York, NY

4. Garden of the Gods - Colorado Springs, CO

5. The Art Institute of Chicago - Chicago, IL

6. Getty Centre - Los Angeles, CA

7. The National WWII Museum - New Orleans, LA

8. Lincoln Memorial - Washington D.C.

9. Central Park - New York, NY

10. Golden Gate Bridge - San Francisco, CA