NYC is getting a blast of warm weather this weekend

Bring out the shorts!

Okay, not quite yet, but it is possible for you to break a little sweat this weekend. Weather forecasters claim temperatures will rise to a whopping 58 degrees this Friday and the weather will remain in leather-jacket-wearing territory through Saturday with an expected high of 45 degrees.

Before you start planning things to do outside during the upcoming Martin Luther King Day weekend, take caution. There’s going to be a lot of rainfall the next two days. With all the slush puddles forming in our fair city’s streets, additional precipitation could create nightmarish walking conditions. We wouldn’t blame you for planning a weekend at home so you can binge a new TV show. The positives? At least you can do so with your heat turned down and your window cracked open.

Don't put your winter parka away just yet—looks like there is snow on the horizon for the following week.

