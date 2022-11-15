TailGate Brooklyn, an outdoor sports bar, is all about celebrating feats of athleticism, so it's no surprise they're going all out for the World Cup. The venue offers 25+ TVs, a variety of seating areas and private heated cabanas in the heart of Williamsburg.
They'll be showing every 2022 FIFA World Cup game. During the World Cup, get 1/2 off pitchers of beer and $6 Guinness. Plus, when you need a break from the action, you can play some lawn games at this 24,000 squre-foot adult playground.
Be sure to make a reservation to secure your spot.