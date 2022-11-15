Find your squad at NYC’s best soccer bars and cheer on your team during these World Cup 2022 viewing parties.

First, we must address the elephant in the room. This year's World Cup is being held in Qatar amid "continued condemnation of the nation’s LGBT record, the deaths of migrant workers erecting infrastructure for the games, and other human rights concerns," as Time put it. Many celebs and expected attendees plan to boycott the competition.

For average weekend game watching, New York is rife with wonderfully dingy dive bars and rowdy sports bars. But when it comes to the 2022 World Cup, especially after six years of waiting, you'll want to stake out space at the city's best spots for soccer—er, football. At these spots, you can toss back a few pints, debate your bracket and cheer on your country's team with fellow fans through the run of the competition from November 20 through December 18.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best bars in NYC