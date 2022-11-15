New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Soccer fans cheer in sports bar
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/2_dogs

The best NYC bars to watch the World Cup 2022

Find your squad at NYC’s best soccer bars and cheer on your team during these World Cup 2022 viewing parties.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

First, we must address the elephant in the room. This year's World Cup is being held in Qatar amid "continued condemnation of the nation’s LGBT record, the deaths of migrant workers erecting infrastructure for the games, and other human rights concerns," as Time put it. Many celebs and expected attendees plan to boycott the competition.

For average weekend game watching, New York is rife with wonderfully dingy dive bars and rowdy sports bars. But when it comes to the 2022 World Cup, especially after six years of waiting, you'll want to stake out space at the city's best spots for soccer—er, football. At these spots, you can toss back a few pints, debate your bracket and cheer on your country's team with fellow fans through the run of the competition from November 20 through December 18. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best bars in NYC

Best NYC bars to watch the World Cup 2022

TailGate Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy of TailGate Brooklyn

1. TailGate Brooklyn

TailGate Brooklyn, an outdoor sports bar, is all about celebrating feats of athleticism, so it's no surprise they're going all out for the World Cup. The venue offers 25+ TVs, a variety of seating areas and private heated cabanas in the heart of Williamsburg. 

They'll be showing every 2022 FIFA World Cup game. During the World Cup, get 1/2 off pitchers of beer and $6 Guinness. Plus, when you need a break from the action, you can play some lawn games at this 24,000 squre-foot adult playground. 

Be sure to make a reservation to secure your spot. 

Read more
Pig Beach BBQ, Queens
Photograph: Courtesy of Pig Beach BBQ Queens.

2. Pig Beach BBQ, Queens

At Pig Beach BBQ in Queens, you can hang out in the backyard beer garden where there's a stadium-sized jumbotron or indoors where 55+ TVs grace the 28,000 square-foot venue. Bascially, you'll see the game no matter where you go. 

The bar/restaurant will show select matches; here's the list of exactly which games they're showing. Doors will open early on gameday mornings, where you can fuel up on BBQ breakfast specials while catching every play in high-def.

There's an extra special event for the Mexico vs. Argentina match-up on Saturday, November 26. The official Adidas World Cup Truck will be on-site, and you can get an authentic game-ready Team Mexico jersey ($70-$150) with free customization done truckside within minutes. The Adidas truck will be parked in the beer garden starting at 12pm, ahead of the 2pm game, and offering giveaways like Official Team Mexico scarves and mini soccer balls.

(Pig Beach BBQ's location Brooklyn will also be showing select matches; here's the Brooklyn schedule.)

Read more
Advertising
Gamehaus
Photograph: Courtesy of Andy Stark for Gamehaus LIC

3. Gamehaus

Get into the game at Gamehaus, a giant new arcade and beer hall in Long Island City. Gamehaus will open earlier than usual for team USA devotees: At 2pm on Monday, November 21 for the USA vs. Wales match and again at the same time on Friday, November 25 (Black Friday) for the highly anticipated USA vs. England match.

Watch all the drama unfold on more than a dozen large-screen TVs and an 11-foot tall LED video wall. More than 20 beers from local breweries will be on the menu to add to the experience. 

After the match, play classic arcade games include Atari Pong, Ms. Pacman, Jurassic Park, Pop-a-Shot and Skee Ball.

Read more
The Red Lion
Photograph: Courtesy of Red Lion

4. The Red Lion

For the World Cup, The Red Lion in Greenwich Village is showcasing all the matches live with full sound on multiple large screen TVs (three projectors and three large screen TVs). Out front, you'll see flags representing the teams playing that day.

To help football fans keep track during the knockout stages, The Red Lion will also provide table placemats with brackets to track your team’s progress.

Featured dishes on the menu will highlight several match-ups: 

— For Team Brazil: A Chorizo-beef blend burger with chimichurri on top
— For Team France: A burger with Brie and caramelized onions and Dijon mustard
— For Team England: A traditional fish and chips with mushy peas and Red Lion’s homemade tartar sauce 

Read more
Advertising
Parklife
Courtesy Parklife

5. Parklife

Cheer on Team USA at Parklife in Brooklyn, which is screening the match between the States and England on Friday, November 25 (Black Friday). The viewing party will be held indoors, so you can wear your best red-white-and-blue T-shirt.

It's free to attend; just make a reservation on OpenTable and note that you're coming for the World Cup. You are required to buy food and drink, but that shouldn't be a problem considering all the deliciousness on the menu, like loaded queso and tlacoyos.

Read more
Black Forest
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Black Forest Brooklyn

6. Black Forest

This German bar is bringing the football festivities to Brooklyn. Black Forest will host a series of live soccer watch parties on giant HD screens at both of their locations (Fort Greene and Boerum Hill). They're screening almost every match—just not most of the ones held early in the morning. 

Regular tickets cost $10/person/game and include one half liter of a select German draft beer (or a soda or coffee). Admission to Germany and U.S. games as well as the semi-finals costs $20/person/game and includes one full liter of a select German draft beer (or a soda or coffee).

Be sure to make a reservation because tickets are going fast. 

Read more
Advertising
WNYC's World Cup Series
Photograph: Courtesy of WNYC

7. WNYC's World Cup Series

Watch the most exciting moments in the mega tournament live in WNYC's broadcast studio with the station's very own John Schaefer. Grab a drink from the cash bar, hear live inerviews, try your luck at some games and hear performances in an all-ages, fully accessible venue at The Greene Space in Hudson Square.

Events will be held from Monday, November 21 through Sunday, December 18. Here's the full schedule.

Read more
Soccer Club at Midnight Theatre
Photograph: By Brett Beyer Photography / Courtesy of Midnight Theatre

8. Soccer Club at Midnight Theatre

If sports bars aren't for you and you prefer a more luxurious venue, then Soccer Club at Midnight Theatre in Manhattan West is your spot. Events start on Sunday, November 20 and will run through the course of the World Cup. 

The venue offers the feel of a private club, including first-come, first-served luxe velvet booth seating, a huge screen with 4K high definition video resolution of 5120x3200 and powerful D&B surround sound.

A day pass costs $55/person, including breakfast.

Read more
Advertising

9. Religion of Sports - House of Fútbol

Welcome to the House of Fútbol, a place for fans, players and creators to come together in celebration of "the beautiful game." 

House of Fútbol is hosted by Religion of Sports, the Emmy award-winning media company co-founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra. Free events, including watch parties and soccer matches, will run from Tuesday, November 29 until Sunday, December 4. Activities will be held at 141 Chrystie Street in Lower Manhattan.

Read more
Santo Brúklin
Photograph: Courtesy of Santo Brúklin

10. Santo Brúklin

The Brazilian-inspired family-run spot in Carroll Gardens will screen the World Cup matches indoors and outdoors in their courtyard on a large projection screen. Complementing the matches, sip made-to-order caipirinhas, snack platters with Brazilian bar food (think coxinha, pastel, wings, yucca fries) and bottomless hearty feijoada on Brazil game days, to give extra cheer and fortitude to the Brazilian contingent.

Read more
Advertising
Banter
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

11. Banter

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Williamsburg

That's Banter, not to be confused with Bantr, the dating app in the delightful soccer comedy Ted Lasso. But you will definitely find a love of soccer here, no need to swipe right. 

Soccer fans find common ground at this airy Brooklyn saloon with two dozen taps dispensing both European classics and American microbrews so you can toast to every goal you see on the big screen. 

Banter's showing ALL the matches—yes, even the ones at 5am with breakfast specials for morning matches. Check out their super cool World Cup T-shirt produdly proclaiming "soccer never sleeps."

Read more
Order delivery
Clinton Hall
Photograph: Courtesy Clinton Hall

12. Clinton Hall

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Financial District
  • price 1 of 4

This chain of beer halls dotted across the city is hosting a series of special happy hours for World Cup matches at all of its locations. Soccer fans will be able to order dishes like quesadillas with a choice of eggs, beef or chicken for just $10 for those morning games and quench their thirst with a beer bucket full of six Founders Solid Gold beers for $30.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Advertising
Kent Ale House
Photograph: Courtesy Kent Ale House

15. Kent Ale House

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4

Putting “soccer above all,” this Williamsburg watering hole will stream the opening ceremony and match on Sunday, November 20.

The match will be streamed across 12 flatscreens, but the bar also offers a private room for viewing parties if your crew would rather avoid the rowdy crowd and sprawl out. Whether you win or lose, take a victory lap or self-pity stroll along the waterfront and marvel at sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline.

Read more
Order delivery
Sláinte

16. Sláinte

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Noho
  • price 1 of 4

This no-nonsense hangout—with wood booths and stools, exposed-brick walls, flat-screen TVs and 24 constantly-rotating beers on tap—sets the quintessential scene for a full afternoon and evening of World Cup watching. 

The Irish pub teamed in Noho up with American Outlaws for Team USA games, so expect a packed house. Make reservations now right here.

Read more
Advertising
Bar 43
Photograph: Courtesy Bar 43 / Facebook

17. Bar 43

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Astoria
  • price 1 of 4

You’ll be well imbibed at Sunnyside’s soccer destination, which features 25 taps pouring local and domestic beers and hard ciders, plus a deep roster of liquor and riffs on classic cocktails. This Queens mainstay will kick off the World Cup festivities by screening the opening game on Sunday, November 20. 

Read more
Order delivery
McHale’s Pub
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp / McHale's Pub & Grill

18. McHale’s Pub

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

In addition to acting as home for numerous New York supporter clubs, this Irish pub in the heart of Midtown also hosts world-famous FIFA footballers and local MLS talent during live soccer events. Stake out a spot on one of two levels to watch the ongoing matches during the World Cup, when this sports hub is sure to get slammed with soccer fans.

Read more
Book online
Show moreLoading animation

Want more action? Check out NYC’s best sports bars

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.