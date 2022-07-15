NYC is home to the most expensive Uber rides in the U.S.

If, after traveling around the United States, it suddenly dawned on you that taking an Uber in New York is much more expensive than doing so in other cities, you should know that you are not dreaming. In fact, according to a new study by NetCredit, New York is the most expensive city in the U.S. for Uber rides, at $34.74 per 6.2 miles.

To come up with the ranking, the company used the price estimate tool by Uber to calculate the average cost of a 10km (that would be 6.2 miles) trip from the center of every world capital where the company operates. "Next, we repeated the process for the 30 biggest cities in the United States and United Kingdom where Uber is available," reads the official survey.

In addition to a U.S.-centered ranking and a world-focused one, NetCredit was able to uncover a few key findings, including the fact that Islamabad in Pakistan has the world's cheapest UberX equivalent—an UberMini at $1.39 per 6.2 miles.

Also interesting: Bern in Switzerland is the most expensive city in the world to take an UberX ($42.8 per 6.2 miles) and London is the costliest in the United Kingdom ($25.89 per 6.2 miles).

Below, find the top ten most expensive American cities to grab an Uber in:

1. New York ($34.74)

2. Nashville, Tennessee ($34.63)

3. Denver, Colorado ($33.91)

4. Seattle, Washington ($32.63)

5. Baltimore, Maryland ($22.27)

6. Portland, Oregon ($25.60)

7. Austin, Texas ($23.92)

8. Las Vegas, Nevada ($21.99)

9. Washington, D.C. ($21.86)

10. Boston, Massachusetts ($21.63)

Perhaps most interestingly, what the study indicates is that "what's hurting customers so much in New York is not that the service is expensive but that it is so much more so than it used to be." The experts even posit that it could eventually "be cheaper to take an Uber helicopter to the airport than to wait for an UberX."

What can we say? It's all part of the price of living in this wonderful city of ours.