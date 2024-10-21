What a weekend we just had: the New York Liberty team officially won its first-ever WNBA championship last night, beating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62.

Given the fact that the all-women’s team has never won a title in its 28-year history, the celebrations that ensued after the game should come as no surprise … and city officials are now joining on the fun: Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city is going to host a ticker-tape parade to commemorate the occasion this Thursday at 10am. The event will be followed by a special ceremony at City Hall.

This Thursday we’re going to be celebrating our @WNBA champs, the @nyliberty!



I want ALL New Yorkers to join us for our special parade honoring the team here in downtown Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/aPUSvYTdhB — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 21, 2024

The ticker-tape parade will be held down the Canyon of Heroes, the section of Broadway between Battery Place and Chambers Street in the Financial District that’s known for hosting similar events and commemorative plaques. The area is also right next to City Hall, making the second commemoration easy to attend.

“From the start of the season to the very last game, the New York Liberty were focused on one singular objective: winning. Tonight, they delivered a historic win - making our great city proud by becoming champions, the first in the franchise’s history,” said Adams after the team’s historical win. “At a time when the rest of the country is finally acknowledging the endless talent in our WNBA, we are proud to have New York City bring home the trophy. To our WNBA champions, thank you for being a role model to our city, and showcasing the values of grit, determination, and hard work. Now, we can’t wait to celebrate off the court and throw you the parade you deserve down the Canyon of Heroes!”

There’s more. Adams also announced that the following municipal buildings will be lit in sea foam green—the team’s colors!—tonight in celebration of the happening:

Brooklyn Borough Hall

The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building in Manhattan

Queens Borough Hall

Staten Island Borough Hall

We, of course, can’t contain our excitement (Ellie was our cover star in July!) and absolutely cannot wait to attend the parade on Thursday. Go, New York Liberty, go!