New York Liberty’s Ellie the Elephant on how to have a Hot Girl Summer

Even if you're not a "sports person," you've likely heard of Ellie the Elephant, the mascot for the WNBA's New York Liberty who has twerked her way into our social media timelines and stomped into our hearts. Clad in her signature velvety gray elephant costume, topped with a Statue of Liberty-style crown, hoop earrings, a TELFAR bag and a braid, Ellie is the ultimate "It Girl" in New York City right now.

Since her debut on the court two years ago, Ellie has modeled with basketball star Breanna Stewart, gotten Tyla's attention, danced with fellow mascots like Sparky from the Islanders, nearly gotten stolen by the Grinch and delighted thousands of fans with her antics.

We see her as an icon, which is why we made her our July cover star. We captured her legendary moves at Coney Island’s Luna Park and Deno’s Wonderwheel—other Brooklyn staples. We asked Ellie how she turns the streets into her own personal runway and hear her tips for making the most of this summer in New York City.

What's on your summer bucket list?

The New York Liberty winning the 2024 WNBA championship! Already got the 'fit picked out for the championship parade—stay tuned.

Where are you hanging out this summer?

Catch me in Brooklyn at Barclays Center going up for the Liberty. The best summer party in BK!

What are some of your favorite attractions in NYC?

Ellie: My favorite spot in NYC is my home, Barclays Center. I also love taking a stroll on the Brooklyn Bridge and visiting the iconic Statue of Liberty. Especially walking the streets of Brooklyn to get some style inspo for my pre-game fits. Stopping by the Brooklyn Museum is a MUST to get a dose of the culture and art that is infused into the borough. It is important to me to represent the diverse and vibrant culture of Brooklyn, so you know I have to stay on my toes!

Photograph: Miguel McSongwe for Time Out New York

What's your favorite beach?

It will always be Coney Island for me! From the beach to the boardwalk, and it’s all right here in Brooklyn!

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Ellie: I am not going to lie to you, I like to gatekeep my favorite restaurants, but I will let you all in on a little secret—they are all throughout Brooklyn and you can find some of them on the main concourse of Barclays Center. So it sounds like you will have to come to a NY Liberty game this summer to find out my favorite spots.

Photograph: Miguel McSongwe for Time Out New York

I know elephants are plant eaters; do you have any vegan spots to recommend?

It’s all about that Slutty Vegan on Fulton Street right by Barclays Center and ATM Deli on Dekalb Ave (also near the arena)—the best vegan spots in the city! Trust!

Can you give us some fashion advice? How do you always look so good?!

The best advice I could give you is to live out loud and be YOU. Have confidence whenever you step out! Fashion is like art. It’s subjective, so the confidence you exude will always be the determination of how fierce you ARE! I have also had some help from my people at Jordan Brand this season—shoutout to my girl Nina Chanel! Y’all saw how she iced me out, right?!

What advice do you have for visitors to New York City?

COME TO A NY LIBERTY GAME AT BARCLAYS CENTER! You will see some of the best basketball players in the world do their thing, and of course I will be there too! We can dance together and cheer on the amazing women of the Liberty—there’s space for everyone at our games! Oh, and don’t forget to flick it up with me!

What tips would you give someone going to their first Liberty game?

Get in your seat early!! We have incredible game presentation before tip-off, and we want you cheering for the Liberty when the game begins! We need it loud at Barclays Center before the ball even tips!

Use your voice and CHEER LOUD! We want to hear you cheering "DEFENSE" and "Let’s Go Liberty." Don’t forget to gas me up while you are at it!

Have your camera ready when you see me coming to your section! I am always ready for my close up.

How do you prep before games?

I make sure my halftime performance and all of the hype moments in between is what the crowd needs! I must get my playlist ready, which I am always keeping up to date with new music (my current favs are Beyonce and Kehlani). Their music allows me to get my energy up so I can help set the vibe in the arena.

Photograph: Miguel McSongwe for Time Out New York

How did you become such an amazing dancer?

Practice makes perfect! Just like our talented players, I practice every day, and I am passionate about putting my best, most authentic self forward at every Liberty game.

What's your training regimen?

Cardio keeps me snatched! The players are leaving everything they have out on the court, so I have to do the same. Whether it be the Ellie stomp or running through the stands to interact and pump up our Liberty fans, I have to make sure I am ready to #LightItUp!