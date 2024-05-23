NYC is the best city in the world according to a new global index

A new day, a new study about the greatest cities in the world and, this time around, New York comes out on top (as it should!).

The first-ever Global Cities Index, published by Oxford Economics, analyzes 1,000 of the biggest towns around the world and scores them on 27 different indicators across a variety of categories, including quality of life, environment, governance, economics, human capital and more.

The experts first ranked each town within a certain category and then combined all scores to come up with an overall, global list.

New York, the best city by overall score, topped the list followed by London and San Jose. Other American destinations to appear in the top ten are Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

When looking at specific figures, the Big Apple specifically ranks number one for economics.

"[New York] is a global hub for finance, tech, advertising, media and fashion, which explains [the] top ranking in the economics category," reads the study. "While the city’s economy suffered more than many other American metros during the Covid-19 outbreak, it has rebounded quite strongly, and its fortunes look positive for the future."

Our very own also came in fourth place when looking at human capital, albeit falling short in the quality of life and environment categories, points we cannot contend with.

Although New Yorkers don't need to be told about the supremacy of the city they call home, it's always nice to have some hard data to fall back on when out-of-towners run their mouth about our lifestyle.

We are, indeed, the very best.

Here are the top ten cities on the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index: