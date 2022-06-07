NYC landmarks will light up in rainbow colors this month

All of New York is celebrating Pride Month and the city's top landmarks are now joining in on the fun.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that buildings all around town will be lit in a rainbow of colors reminiscent of the LGBTQ+ flag starting June 23 through June 30 in celebration of the occasion.

These are the landmarks that will be lit at the end of the month for a week:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

What's more, the politician issued a declaration designating June 2022—the 52nd anniversary of New York City's first Pride March ever, just one year after the historic Stonewall uprising—as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The governor also announced that, for the first time ever in the state, the pride flag will be flown at State Parks across New York to mark the beginning of the month. The flag will also be raised at the State Capitol, Plaza and Governor's Mansion on June 10 at the start of Capital Pride Weekend.

The magnitude of the occasion and the scope of the initiatives brought forward to honor it aren't lost on the governor herself.

"Pride Month is a time to celebrate the countless contributions of the LBGTQ+ community to New York State," she said in an official statement. "Every New Yorker, regardless of gender and sexual identity or expression, deserves a government that recognized them for who they are and provides a space of value, love and belonging. From the major advancements in LGBTQ+ equity achieved as part of our recently Enacted Budget to trailblazing nominees, my administration will continue to fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community."

Don't forget that the Pride March will also take place on Sunday, June 26 with rainbow-clad activists and allies taking to the streets in support of global LGBTQ+ rights. Read more details about the event right here.